German Buzz Title ‘House of Promises’ Wins MipDrama

The 7th MipDrama – an industry centrepiece at Cannes MipTV trade fair – wrapped with Germany’s “House of Promises” scooping the prestigious Buyers’ Coup de Cœur award.

The romantic drama proved the clear favorite among the MipDrama audience gathered in the Debussy Theatre at Cannes’ Palais des Festivals, receiving the most rapturous applause of the day following its presentation.

The 12-episode series stars Naemi Feitisch, Ludwig Simon – also seen in Amazon’s Prime Video series “Beat” – Alexander Scheer and Nina Kunzendorf, fresh off hit Viaplay Original “Furia.”

Set in Berlin, “House of Promises” explores the eventful story behind the legendary credit department store Jonass, founded in the 1920s in a building which has now become Berlin’s Soho House.

While the times are hard, marked by poverty and hardship, the protagonists of “House of Promises” still dream of a better future. Including Vicky (Feitisch), a headstrong young woman desperate to earn a living as a saleswoman while also falling in love with the son of her boss (Simon), whom she initially mistakes for a penniless pianist. Their tumultuous relationship, albeit marred by class divide, will span decades.

Directed by Sherry Hormann and Umut Dag, “House of Promises” is produced by X-Filme Creative Pool for RTL Plus, in one of the bullish German SVOD service’s biggest swings of 2022.

Founded in 1994 by Wolfgang Becker, Dani Levy, Tom Tykwer and Stefan Arndt, X-Filme was also behind “Babylon Berlin,” teaming then and on “House of Promises” with Beta Film which handles international distribution on the new series. RTL Plus and VOXLine 1 are the series’ anchor broadcasters.

23 countries submitted new shows to MipDrama this year, with 10 making the cut. The selection also took in Michael Hirst’s “Billy the Kid,” already presented at Series Mania, cross-border series project “The Net,” interweaving various storylines about corruption in the world of international soccer and Italy’s “Bangla” – a humorous love story based on a Donatello Award-winning 2019 feature by Phaim Bhuiyan.

MipDrama this year served as a “reminder, if we needed it, of how prolific and diverse scripted storytelling continues to be,” said MipTV director Lucy Smith.

“We are overwhelmed and honored and would like to thank the jury and the whole MipDrama team for this award,” X Filme producer Uwe Urbas told Variety after the win, also acknowledging the support of RTL and Beta Film, as well as all the series’ funding institutions.

“We will take it as motivation for the ongoing post-production and would like to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the people behind the camera: Head writer Conni Lubek and her team as well as directors Sherry Hormann and Umut Dag, who brought this story about unfulfilled love and a legendary department store to life with all their passion.”