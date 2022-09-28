Mipcom Unveils Diversify TV Awards Nominations

“Heartstopper,” “Dodger” and “Race Around Britain” are among the shows nominated at this year’s Mipcom Diversify TV Awards.

The awards, which celebrate diversity and inclusion in television series and entertainment programmes around the world, will take place at the Palais des Festivals’ Grand Auditorium in Cannes next month on Oct. 19. They are organized in collaboration with Diversify.

International anchor and diversity advocate Femi Oke is set to host.

Last year’s winners included “It’s a Sin,” “Dreaming Whilst Black” and “Summer in Lockdown.”

“Our approach with DiversifyTV and the awards has been to elevate those already making an impact to inspire our industry internationally,” said Lucy Smith, director of Mipcom and MipJunior. “If nominated, that impact has been recognised not only by peers but by specialists and advocacy groups in the diversity and inclusion area, an extraordinary and meaningful accolade that also stands as an example of what’s possible in TV. I wish all nominees the very best of luck for what will be an inspirational event.”

Check out the nominees below:

Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted

“Bangla – The Series”

Original Broadcaster: RAI FICTION

Distributor: Fandango

Produced by: Fandango in collaboration with RAI FICTION

“Che Peruvian” (“Che Peruano”)

Original Broadcaster: Personal (Argentina), Flixxo

Distributor: Flixxo

Produced by: Ernesto Rowe & Niko Chiesa / TeveLab

“Pour toi Flora”

Original Broadcaster: Radio-Canada

Distributor: Attraction Distribution

Produced by: Nish Media

Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Non-Scripted

“Our African Roots”

Original Broadcaster: SBS Australia

Distributor: Abacus Media Rights

Produced by: Chemical Media

“Race Around Britain”

Original Broadcaster: YouTube Originals

Distributor: YouTube Originals

Produced by: Expectation, Munz Made It

“Unheard”

Original Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

Distributor: LADbible Group

Produced by: LADbible Group Australia

Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted

“Heartstopper”

Original Broadcaster: Netflix

Distributor: Netflix

Produced by: A See-Saw Films Production for Netflix

“(S)he”

Original Broadcaster: TF1

Distributor: Newen Connect

Produced by: And So On Films

“Sort Of”

Original Broadcaster: CBC/HBO Max

Distributor: Abacus Media Rights, Sphere Media Distribution

Produced by: Sphere Media Toronto (Formerly Sienna Films)

Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Non-Scripted

“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”

Original Broadcaster: BBC Two

Distributor: BBC Studios

Produced by: Rogan Productions

“LA (A Queer History)”

Original Broadcaster: PBS

Distributor: PBS, A+E

Produced by: L.A. Queer History Inc x 4Mat Factory

“Queens To The Rescue”

Original Broadcaster: ATRESplayer PREMIUM

Distributor: Atresmedia Televisión

Produced by: Atresmedia Televisión with the collaboration of Estudios Buendia

Representation of Disability – Scripted

“Audrey’s Back”

Original Broadcaster: Quebecor/Club Illico

Distributor: Beta Film

Produced by: Pixcom in collaboration with Quebecor Content

“Dodger”

Original Broadcaster: CBBC and BBC iPlayer

Distributor: NBCUniversal Global Distribution

Produced by: Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group

“Exceptional”

Original Broadcaster: Kan 11

Distributor: Armoza Formats

Produced by: Eight Productions

Representation of Disability – Non-Scripted

“Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism”

Original Broadcaster: BBC One

Distributor: Keshet International

Produced by: Flicker Productions

“Speechless”

Original Broadcaster: RTÉ

Distributor: RTÉ Programme Sales

Produced by: Firebrand Productions

“We Don’t Play Dolly”

Original Broadcaster: Mediacorp Singapore

Distributor: Mediacorp

Produced by: The Moving Visuals Co.

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Pre-school

“CBeebies Presentation”

Original Broadcaster: CBeebies and BBC iPlayer

Distributor: BBC

Produced by: BBC

“Lili & Lola”

Original Broadcaster: Oznoz

Distributor: Big Bad Boo Studios

Produced by: Big Bad Boo Studios

“Proud To Be Me”

Original Broadcaster: CBC

Distributor: CBC

Produced by: CBC

Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Older Children

“First Day”

Original Broadcaster: Hulu, ABC ME

Distributor: Australian Children’s Television Foundation

Produced by: Epic Films in association with KOJO Studios

“Jamie Johnson Series 6 – Episode 8 – ‘The Right Thing’”

Original Broadcaster: BBC

Distributor: BBC Studios

Produced by: Short Form Film

“Onyx Family Dinner”

Original Broadcaster: YouTube Originals

Distributor: YouTube Originals

Produced by: pocket.watch

Premio MIP Cancun (New for 2022 in partnership with MIP Cancun)

“Because Victoria”

Original Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video

Distributor: VIS

Produced by: VIS, Oficina Burman

“Grandes Mujeres Latinoamericanas (“Great Latin American Women”)”

Original Broadcaster: YouTube/BILLIKEN

Distributor: Billiken

Produced by: Billiken, NutsMedia