Mipcom Unveils Diversify TV Awards Nominations

“Heartstopper,” “Dodger” and “Race Around Britain” are among the shows nominated at this year’s Mipcom Diversify TV Awards.
The awards, which celebrate diversity and inclusion in television series and entertainment programmes around the world, will take place at the Palais des Festivals’ Grand Auditorium in Cannes next month on Oct. 19. They are organized in collaboration with Diversify.
International anchor and diversity advocate Femi Oke is set to host.
Last year’s winners included “It’s a Sin,” “Dreaming Whilst Black” and “Summer in Lockdown.”
“Our approach with DiversifyTV and the awards has been to elevate those already making an impact to inspire our industry internationally,” said Lucy Smith, director of Mipcom and MipJunior. “If nominated, that impact has been recognised not only by peers but by specialists and advocacy groups in the diversity and inclusion area, an extraordinary and meaningful accolade that also stands as an example of what’s possible in TV. I wish all nominees the very best of luck for what will be an inspirational event.”
Check out the nominees below:
Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Scripted
“Bangla – The Series”
Original Broadcaster: RAI FICTION
Distributor: Fandango
Produced by: Fandango in collaboration with RAI FICTION
“Che Peruvian” (“Che Peruano”)
Original Broadcaster: Personal (Argentina), Flixxo
Distributor: Flixxo
Produced by: Ernesto Rowe & Niko Chiesa / TeveLab
“Pour toi Flora”
Original Broadcaster: Radio-Canada
Distributor: Attraction Distribution
Produced by: Nish Media
Representation of Race and Ethnicity – Non-Scripted
“Our African Roots”
Original Broadcaster: SBS Australia
Distributor: Abacus Media Rights
Produced by: Chemical Media
“Race Around Britain”
Original Broadcaster: YouTube Originals
Distributor: YouTube Originals
Produced by: Expectation, Munz Made It
“Unheard”
Original Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video
Distributor: LADbible Group
Produced by: LADbible Group Australia
Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Scripted
“Heartstopper”
Original Broadcaster: Netflix
Distributor: Netflix
Produced by: A See-Saw Films Production for Netflix
“(S)he”
Original Broadcaster: TF1
Distributor: Newen Connect
Produced by: And So On Films
“Sort Of”
Original Broadcaster: CBC/HBO Max
Distributor: Abacus Media Rights, Sphere Media Distribution
Produced by: Sphere Media Toronto (Formerly Sienna Films)
Representation of LGBTQIA+ – Non-Scripted
“Freddie Mercury: The Final Act”
Original Broadcaster: BBC Two
Distributor: BBC Studios
Produced by: Rogan Productions
“LA (A Queer History)”
Original Broadcaster: PBS
Distributor: PBS, A+E
Produced by: L.A. Queer History Inc x 4Mat Factory
“Queens To The Rescue”
Original Broadcaster: ATRESplayer PREMIUM
Distributor: Atresmedia Televisión
Produced by: Atresmedia Televisión with the collaboration of Estudios Buendia
Representation of Disability – Scripted
“Audrey’s Back”
Original Broadcaster: Quebecor/Club Illico
Distributor: Beta Film
Produced by: Pixcom in collaboration with Quebecor Content
“Dodger”
Original Broadcaster: CBBC and BBC iPlayer
Distributor: NBCUniversal Global Distribution
Produced by: Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group
“Exceptional”
Original Broadcaster: Kan 11
Distributor: Armoza Formats
Produced by: Eight Productions
Representation of Disability – Non-Scripted
“Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism”
Original Broadcaster: BBC One
Distributor: Keshet International
Produced by: Flicker Productions
“Speechless”
Original Broadcaster: RTÉ
Distributor: RTÉ Programme Sales
Produced by: Firebrand Productions
“We Don’t Play Dolly”
Original Broadcaster: Mediacorp Singapore
Distributor: Mediacorp
Produced by: The Moving Visuals Co.
Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Pre-school
“CBeebies Presentation”
Original Broadcaster: CBeebies and BBC iPlayer
Distributor: BBC
Produced by: BBC
“Lili & Lola”
Original Broadcaster: Oznoz
Distributor: Big Bad Boo Studios
Produced by: Big Bad Boo Studios
“Proud To Be Me”
Original Broadcaster: CBC
Distributor: CBC
Produced by: CBC
Representation of Diversity in Kids Programming – Older Children
“First Day”
Original Broadcaster: Hulu, ABC ME
Distributor: Australian Children’s Television Foundation
Produced by: Epic Films in association with KOJO Studios
“Jamie Johnson Series 6 – Episode 8 – ‘The Right Thing’”
Original Broadcaster: BBC
Distributor: BBC Studios
Produced by: Short Form Film
“Onyx Family Dinner”
Original Broadcaster: YouTube Originals
Distributor: YouTube Originals
Produced by: pocket.watch
Premio MIP Cancun (New for 2022 in partnership with MIP Cancun)
“Because Victoria”
Original Broadcaster: Amazon Prime Video
Distributor: VIS
Produced by: VIS, Oficina Burman
“Che Peruvian (“Che Peruano”)”
Original Broadcaster: Personal (Argentina), Flixxo
Distributor: Flixxo
Produced by: Ernesto Rowe & Niko Chiesa / TeveLab
“Grandes Mujeres Latinoamericanas (“Great Latin American Women”)”
Original Broadcaster: YouTube/BILLIKEN
Distributor: Billiken
Produced by: Billiken, NutsMedia