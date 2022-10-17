Paramount+ Preps ‘Bosé’ for November Premiere, Drops Trailer, Key Art (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Paramount+ has revealed a premiere date – Nov. 3 – as well as trailer and key art for “Bosé,” a biopic of the famed Spanish singer-songwriter Miguel Bosé which is shaping up as one of Spain’s biggest and most anticipated series of 2022.

Shared in exclusivity with Variety, the trailer, like the version glimpsed at Iberseries in one of that market’s biggest sneak peeks, captures Bosé’s art – a mix between David Bowie glam and sexual ambiguity and softer Italian melody.

It also drive into what looks like the emotional heart and narrative structure of the story, showing Miguel Bosé (played by Iván Sánchez and José Pastor), in a present-day timeline during the promotion of his multi-platinum album “Papito,” as he debates becoming a father.

Here he must reconcile himself with memories of his own padre, famed philandering bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín, whom Bosé loved but who despised his son for not being a real hombre.

As the older Bosé strides on to a stage, there’s a sense of him still carrying the weight on the past on his shoulders.

“Good evening, Mexico, we’re going to take a journey in time,” Bosé says in Mexico, introducing his past hits. The series is also a journey in time for Bosé who will spend it revisiting some of his iconic hits in the past but attempt to bring some sort of closure on past pain.

Trailer scenes capture Bosé sniffing cocaine, making love and falling in love with both men and women.

“And if I were a drug addict and queer, so what?” Bosé says on a TV chat show, caught in the trailer. It feels like an argument he has implicitly had for decades with his own father.

“Surrounded by a halo of mystery, Miguel Bosé has always been very private. For the first time and exclusively on Paramount+, ‘Bosé’ the series breaks down the walls revealing the singer-songwriter’s strengths and weaknesses, giving the audiences an intimate look into his life,” Paramount+ announced on Monday..

Each episode focuses on a different Miguel Bosé song and journeys through flashbacks to pivotal moments in the artist’s lifespan, it added.

Bose’s cast also includes Nacho Fresneda in the role of Bosé’s father, Luis Miguel Dominguín, Valeria Solarino as Bosé’s mother, Lucía Bosé, Alicia Borrachero in the role of La Tata, a pivotal figure in Miguel Bosé’s life, Ana Jara as the singer’s best friend, José Sospedra as Pablo Alborch, Miguel Ángel Muñoz as singer Julio Iglesias, and Mariela Garriga in the role of Facio.

The Paramount+ original series was produced by Paramount, in collaboration with Shine Iberia (Banijay Iberia), Elefantec Global and Legacy Rock.

The series was directed by Miguel Bardem and Fernando Trullols and written by Ángeles González Sinde, Isabel Vázquez and Boris Izaguirre.