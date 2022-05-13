‘Elite’ Star Miguel Bernardeau, Renata Notni Set for ‘Zorro,’ Streaming on Prime Video (EXCLUSIVE)

Miguel Bernardeau, Guzmán in Netflix smash hit “Elite,” and Mexico’s Renata Notni will head the cast of “Zorro,” a reboot series from Los Angeles-based Secuoya Studios and John Gertz that will stream in exclusivity on Amazon’s Prime Video in the U.S., Latin America and Spain.

The flagship series at Secuoya Studios, “Zorro,” a modern take on the hero, is directed by Javier Quintas, whose credits include episodes of “Money Heist” and “Sky Rojo,” and Miguel Angel Vivas, a director on “Locked Up” and “Unauthorized Living.” Written by Carlos Portela (“Hierro,” “Velvet Collection”), the 10 episode series is executive produced for Secuoya Studios by David Martínez, David Cotarelo and Angela Agudo.

John Gertz, founder of Zorro Productions and a producer on “The Mask of Zorro” and “The Legend of Zorro” movies titles, also executive produces along with former Sony exec Andy Kaplan at KC Global Media, Sergio Pizzolante for C&T Mobs, and Jesús Torres and Glenda Pacanins at NoStatusQuo Studios.

Bernardeau will play a new version of Diego de la Vega, a landowner and, in disguise, masked hero of the people. Notni takes on the role of Lolita Marquez, the love of his youth.

The series is set to shoot at different locations on Spain’s Canary Islands.

“When Andy, Jesús and Sergio proposed we should make ‘Zorro’ and we gained the confidence of John Gertz, we faced the honor, but also responsibility, of taking the most important Hispano American hero of all times and adapting him for a new generation,” said Martínez, Secuoya Studios head of fiction.

He added: “To do this, we’ve been lucky to count on Prime Video, the best partners possible for this journey, to form both a cast which is a luxury as well as the best creative and production team in the industry.”

Whether the Douglas Fairbanks classics or Martin Campbell’s “The Mask of Zorro,” Zorro’s adventures tend to be very much of their times. The latest iteration looks like no exception.

The first big global IP developed by Secuoya Studios, “Zorro” is billed by Secuoya Studios as an “up-to-date” vision of the legendary figure, “a symbol of justice and defender of the oppressed.” The production “perfectly takes in the diversity of an emerging world in which different races try to live together,” Secuoya Studios unveiled on Friday.

Zorro will be shaped by relationships from his youth, love and disappointment in love which will forge his development as a character and reflect a kind of masculinity far from stereotypes, Secuoya announced. His battle also takes in discovering who murdered his father, a personal mission which leads him to discover family secrets that will change for ever his destiny.

Likewise, women in the series will be “before their time, empowered, standing up to the masked hero or acting as confidants, according to their own interests,” Secuoya added.

Bernardeau leapt to fame playing “Elite’s” Guzmán, the principled but immature macho of Las Encinas high school. He has since been cast in “1899,” a Netflix mega-production from the creators of “Dark,” as well as Disney Plus’ “The Last One.” He has also demonstrated his acting chops in Javier Marco’s first feature “Josefina.”

One of Mexico’s fastest-rising young stars, Notni took lead roles in Univision/Netflix series “El Dragón: Return of a Warrior” and more recently in hit adaptation “La Venganza de las Juanas,” a Netflix original.