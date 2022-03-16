Michael Sheen, Sharon Horgan Lead Jack Thorne’s Disability-Focused BBC Drama ‘Best Interests’

BAFTA-winning writer and disability rights advocate Jack Thorne’s (“Help,” “His Dark Materials”) BBC drama “Best Interests” stars Michael Sheen (“Good Omens”) and Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”).

Sheen and Horgan play married couple Nicci and Andrew, who have two daughters, Katie played by Alison Oliver (“Conversation with Friends”) and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty (Thorne’s play “A Christmas Carol”). Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision.

The four-part series for BBC One is produced by Chapter One Pictures in association with Endeavor Content and directed by Michael Keillor (“Roadkill”).

Horgan said: “‘Best Interests’ broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it. COVID seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely.”

Sheen said: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humor.”

Thorne added: “’Best Interests’ cases are both compelling and revealing. Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that.”

The drama was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller director of BBC Drama and BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore. Produced by Jenny Frayn (“Help”), executive producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner (“Howards End”), Toby Bentley (“Kiri”) with Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for BBC One.

Filming is currently underway in London and the series is expected to air next year.

Endeavor Content will handle worldwide sales.