Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

“Harry & Meghan” is the highly-anticipated docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, which tells the story of their relationship and their decision to step back from the British Royal Family.

Read on for some of the top revalations from the docuseries.

They Met Over Instagram

Like many modern couples, Meghan and Harry met through social media in 2016. She had just heard her show “Suits” had been green-lit for another season and to celebrate went travelling around Europe. “She had planned her single girl summer,” revealed friend Lucy Fraser.

While she was in the U.K. she met up with a friend of Harry’s, who posted a video to social media – complete with a dog ears filter that was popular at the time. “I was scrolling through my feed and a friend had this video of the two of them,” Harry recalled.

Meghan and Harry – or “M” and “H” as they call each other – then befriended each other on Instagram. The docuseries gives viewers a glimpse into Harry’s long-rumoured secret Instagram feed, showing pictures of animals and sunsets, which Meghan says helped her see what kind of person he really was.

Harry Was Late to Their First Date

The duo arranged to meet at Soho House outpost 76 Dean Street in London for their first date. Harry was half an hour late because of traffic, which didn’t give Meghan the best impression of him. “I was panicking, I was freaking out, I was like sweating,” he reveals.

According to Meghan, the prince had an “extensive list” of what he was looking for in a partner. When director Liz Garbus probes what was on the list, Harry shuts her down. “Not sharing the list. Nice try,” he replies before gesturing at his wife, who’s sitting next to him on the sofa. “This is the list.”

“Good answer!” Meghan replies.

Their Third Date Was In Botswana

After meeting in person only twice previously, Harry invited Meghan to stay with him in a tent in Botswana for five days without any amenities, including mirrors or bathrooms. Meghan, of course, said yes. “I’m getting on a plane and I’m going to the middle of the bush? What? What am I doing?” she recalls thinking. “What if we don’t like each other? And then we’re stuck in the middle of a bush in a tent?”

It had been a month since the two had seen each other so their first encounter in Botswana wasn’t very romantic. “It was very awkward at first,” she says. “Like oh God, do we kiss? Do we – and I remember he handed me a chicken sandwich!”

Once the duo packed into a land cruiser to head to the camp, things warmed up fast. “We held hands, squeezed in a kiss,” Harry reminisces.

Harry Doesn’t Have Many Memories of His Mother

Harry had just turned 12 when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in Paris while pursued by paparazzi. “My childhood I remember was filled with laughter, filled with happiness and filled with adventure,” he recalls. But he says he doesn’t have “many early memories of my mum.”

“It was almost like internally I sort of blocked them out. But I always remember her laugh, her cheeky laugh. Her always saying to me, ‘You can get in trouble just don’t get caught.'”

He says he also remembers seeing “drama, stress and also tears” on his mother’s face. When she died, he was forced to grieve publicly. “When my mum died we had two hats to wear,” he says, referring to himself and older brother Prince William. “One was two grieving sons wanting to cry, grieve, and process that grief because of losing our mum. And two was the royal hat, get out there, meet people, shake their hands.”

Of Meghan, Harry says she reminds him of Diana. “So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mum.”

More to come…