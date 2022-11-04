Mediawan’s New Label StoryNation Productions Bows With ‘Escort Boys,‘ ’Hot Ones’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediawan’s newly launched banner StoryNation Productions label is kicking off with a pair of internationally driven shows based on hit IP’s, “Escort Boys” and “Hot Ones.”

The company was created last year by two well-established producers, Charlotte Toledano Detaille and Jean-Paul Géronimi who both previously worked at Lagardere Studios which is now part of Mediawan.

Ordered by Amazon Prime Video, “Escort Boys” marks the TV debut of Ruben Alves, the filmmaker of the “Gilded Cage” and “Miss.” StoryNation is producing the series with Myriam Gharbi de Vasselot at Oberkampf Productions, another Mediawan group label.

“Escort Boys” is loosely based on the Israeli series “Johnny and the Knights of the Galilee,” produced by YES Studios, and by created by Dani Rosenberg and Tom Shoval.

The anticipated six-part French adaptation shot in the South of France with a cast of up-and-comers and fresh faces including Guillaume Labbé, Thibaut Evrard, Simon Ehrlacher, Corentin Fila and Marysole Fertard, among others. Each episode will showcase a French star in the veins of “Call My Agent!.”

“Escort Boys” will be available exclusively on Prime Video in France and worldwide. Toledano Detaille said she spotted the Israeli show years ago and spent time to develop it so that it would strike a chord and resonate in today’s society. “Escort Boys’ is a very modern series that looks at relationships between men and women in the post-#MeToo era,” said the producer. She added that Alves was able to bring his skill in mixing drama, comedy, glamour and sex appeal to the show.

Toledano Detaille said both “Escort Boys” and “Hot Ones” underscore StoryNation Productions’ ambition to source international talents and IP’s, as well as access global audiences. As such, the company will be mainly working with streamers.

“Hot Ones” is the French adaptation of the U.S. interview format from Complex Networks which has be garnering billions of views on YouTube since bowing in 2015.

The French adaptation of “Hot Ones,” hosted by popular French comedian Kyan Khojandi, is broadcast on Canal+. Among the guests interviewing each others are popular French actors such as Jonathan Cohen, Marina Foïs and Jamel Debbouze.

“Hot Ones” is co-produced with Cameron, a Mediawan group label, and Canal+. Since launching on the French pay TV group in April, the 8-part program has garnered more than 12 million views on the Canal+-owned YouTube channel Studio Bagel. A second season is currently being discussed.

Géronimi said he and Toledano Detaille have a track record in fiction and documentary, having previously collaborated on the development of Netflix’ hit documentary series “Gregory.” “We’re looking to continue producing series weaving scripted, fiction and documentary,” Géronimo continued.

The two producers have a flurry of other French and international projects in the pipeline for streamers.

“We are committed to highlighting talents with a singular vision,” said the pair. “Our goal is to tell powerful stories that are rooted in our region and culture but that have the potential to reach an international audience,” they continued.

Both executives have a topnotch track record in the French entertainment industry, having worked at top companies such as Banijay and Lagardere Studios, as well Elephant and Newen.

Mediawan is a fast-rising media group with production labels in several key territories, including including in France, the U.K., Germany, Italy and the U.S.