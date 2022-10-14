Mediawan Kids & Family’s Somewhere Animation to Produce ‘Chefclub Adventures’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Mediawan Kids & Family’s animation label Somewhere Animation is set to produce its first show, “Chefclub Adventures,” a colorful comedy series set in the world of cooking.

The Paris-based company, which is dedicated to 2D animation, is partnering up with the popular brand and studio Chefclub to create the series.

Founded in 2016 by three brothers, Chefclub runs an online digital cooking channel and website drawing 2.5 billion views each month worldwide, including 390 million views each month in France and one billion in the U.S., according to Mediawan.

The family-owned business, whose mantra is to introduce young audiences to cooking in a way that is accessible, fun and entertaining, currently boasts more than 110 million subscribers worldwide.

Somewhere Animation, founded and headed by Arthur Colignon, is one of the latest additions to Mediawan Kids & Family. The large group is behind a flurry of series based on new and iconic brands, from “The Little Prince,” “Robin Hood – Mischief in Sherwood” to “Miraculous -Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir” (co-produced with ZAG).

Based on the notion of “eating well,” “Chefclub Adventures” is aimed at pre-school children aged 4 to 7 and follows the brand’s iconic characters, Chef Maurice and his friends Lola, Carlton, Colette, Elvis and the Kikitos.

In each 11-minute episode, the foodies travel the world to find surprising and unique ingredients which they’ll put on their recipe book. Along their adventures, they feel the joy of sharing and learn about the importance of friendship and family.

Ross Hastings (“Thomas & Friends,” “Bob the Builder“) will be the lead writer for the project. “Chefclub Adventures” will also be expanded into original digital content produced by Chefclub, including new recipes. The series will be distributed in France and worldwide by Mediawan Kids & Family.

Julien Borde, Director of the Television Division at Mediawan Kids & Family, said the company was looking forward to collaborating with Chefclub to offer children “a new approach to cooking.”

“The Chefclub Adventures series aims to make eating well fun and joyful. With Chef Maurice and his gang, viewers will discover the richness and diversity of ingredients in world cuisine,” said Borde. He added that Chefclub has developed a “unique edutainment expertise which, combined with the know-how of Somewhere Animation, will allow us to create a series that is as engaging as it is impactful.”

Colignon, meanwhile, said “cooking is at the center of(his) life and is part of (his) founding values,” as his father was a chef and he “grew up above the family restaurant.”

“Chefclub Adventures is the meeting of kawai and cartoon, a universe that will make children curious about the world around them, and give them an appetite for sharing, friendship and good food,” said Colignon, adding that “Chefclub Adventures is not a cooking show but real food therapy!”

Thomas Lang, co-founder and CEO of Chefclub, said“It is a source of great satisfaction to see Chefclub Friends grow into a cartoon for children around the world.”

“Since the beginning of the adventure, we are deeply convinced of the richness and uniqueness of the universe we develop for the youngest viewers,” Lang continued.