Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke Attend ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere in London

The cast of “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” made an appearance in London’s Leicester Square on Monday evening for the U.K. premiere of the upcoming series.

Among those who walked through a miniature castle and onto the red carpet were Matt Smith (pictured above), who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, Paddy Considine, who plays his brother King Viserys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint (pictured below), who plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, Milly Alcock (pictured below) and Emma D’Arcy, who both play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen at different ages, and Emily Carey (pictured below) and Olivia Cooke, who both play Alicent Hightower at different ages.

Set 200 years before the events of “GoT,” the show will follow the trials and tribulations of the Targaryen family – as well as some other familiar names.

“This is ‘Game of Thrones.’ It’s not a spin-off. That was what impressed me when I read the script,” said Considine on the red carpet, while lounging on a replica throne.

Producer Ryan J. Condal added: “There’s definitely connectivity [with ‘GoT.’] It’s tricky because it’s 200 years so there are no characters that survive so you’re connecting ideas and themes and objects. There are certainly things like that.”

“There are definitely things you will recognize from the future.”

When asked by a fan via videolink as to who is the villain in this series, Condal replied: “It’s a Westeros universe which means there are no villains and no heroes, there are only brave people that do brave things and bad things and sometimes both at the same time. So you’ll have to make your own choices who do you think the villain is.”

Milly Alcock described the red carpet, which was surrounded by fans, as “a bit mental.” The Australian-born actor added the cast had grown close while filming during the pandemic in the U.K. “We are a big family and these guys literally became my family because I was living on the other side of the world from my family,” she said.

