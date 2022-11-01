‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’ Gets Political as Ex-U.K. Health Secretary Is Suspended for Taking Part in New Season

Former U.K. health secretary Matt Hancock has been suspended as a Conservative Party member of parliament for signing up to hit ITV reality show “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Conservative Party chief whip Simon Hart, who is in charge of party discipline, said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Hancock served as heath secretary when the U.K. was in the throes of COVID-19. He was sacked for flouting his own lockdown rules.

The BBC, citing a source close to Hancock, said: “Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night. Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.”

The opposition parties have not taken kindly to Hancock’s decision to join the show. Chris Bryant, who chairs the parliament standards committee, said: “There is something deeply unpleasant about the former health secretary playing around in the jungle when his constituents are facing a cost of living crisis and long COVID sufferers are looking for answers from the inquiry.”

The Conservative Party is weathering a political crisis at the moment, having just selected its third Prime Minister in as many months.

Scottish National Party spokesperson Pete Wishart said: “It speaks volumes that Matt Hancock would rather be stranded in a remote jungle eating kangaroo testicles than spend a moment longer on the Tory benches at Westminster.”

Hancock is not the first Conservative member of parliament to be suspended for appearing on “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” Nadine Dorries, who would later go on to serve as U.K. Culture Secretary, was suspended when she participated in the show in 2012.

Hancock is a late addition to the “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” lineup. ITV revealed the lineup on Tuesday, which did not include Hancock’s name. Named participants include musician Boy George and actors Sue Cleaver and Owen Warner.