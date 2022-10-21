‘Matriarch’: Watch First Clip From Hulu’s Terrifying British Horror (EXCLUSIVE)

One of streamer Hulu’s original contributions to this year’s Halloween programming is terrifying new British horror film “Matriarch.”

In the film, after an overdose nearly takes her life, Laura Birch escapes from the high-stakes pressure of the advertising world to return to her roots. Accepting an invitation home from her estranged mother, Laura hopes the time away in the secluded English village will help calm the demons raging inside of her. She soon discovers that the locals of the town are all protecting an unspeakably dark secret – a secret that involves not only her mother but her own terrifying destiny as well.

The cast includes Jemima Rooper (“Black Dahlia,” “The Girlfriend Experience”), Kate Dickie (“Red Road,” “The Northman”), Franc Ashman (“Time,” “I Came By”) and Keith David Bartlett.

“Matriarch” is written and directed by Ben Steiner (“Monsterland 2”). Executive producers include David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle with production services by Sharp House producers Ian Sharp and Eoin O’Faolain, and co-producer Alexa Waugh. The film is developed and produced by 20th Digital Studio, which also produced another Hulu original horror, the modern creature feature “Grimcutty.”

“Matriarch” premieres Oct. 21 on Hulu. Watch the clip here:

“Matriarch”

Hulu originals in the horror space also include “Books of Blood,” based on Clive Barker’s acclaimed anthology; “Hellraiser,” a reinvention of Barker’s 1987 horror classic; 1989-set horror satire “Bad Hair”; and monthly horror series “Into the Dark.”

The Halloween season on Hulu also features classic horror programming including “Monster House,” “The Hand that Rocks the Cradle,” “The Blair Witch Project” and “A Haunted House.”