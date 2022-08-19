Luke Seraphin Appointed as Head of Inclusion at Sky

Luke Seraphin has been appointed to the newly created role of head of inclusion, content and Sky Studios, reporting into Sky managing director of content Zai Bennett and Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz.

Seraphin will be responsible for the creation and delivery of all diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility initiatives across Sky originals, including development, production and commissioning. They will work closely with Claudia Osei-Nsafoah, Sky’s group director of people, talent, diversity and inclusion, and her team of diversity and inclusion experts.

Seraphin has worked at Sky since 2020 as head of drama and factual PR and had previous stints at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Channel 4 and ITV.

“Luke will drive and implement a robust and effective diversity and inclusion strategy across all Sky originals. Aligning with the wider broadcast industry and industry bodies, Luke will identify key areas to engage, develop and maintain diverse talent both on and off-screen,” Bennett and Frot-Coutaz said in an internal memo to staff seen by Variety.

“As a Genderqueer, neurodivergent person of mixed-heritage, Luke is a passionate advocate for better inclusion practices within workplaces and the broader industry, as well as proactively supporting and mentoring those from underrepresented backgrounds,” the memo stated.

“We are delighted that Luke is joining us in this role to help ensure we tell authentic stories on screen, that reflect the lives and experiences of all our customers. There is still work to be done to make sure we are wholly inclusive in our internal structure and in the stories we tell,” continued Bennett and Frot-Coutaz. “With this appointment, we will be in an even stronger position to support the independent producers we partner with and to champion diversity and inclusion at the heart of the work we do at Sky.”