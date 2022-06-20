Love Nature, PBS, Arte Commission ‘Evolution Earth’ – Global Bulletin

COMMISSION

Wildlife and nature programmer Love Nature has greenlit five-part natural history series “Evolution Earth” in co-production with PBS and Arte. The series, produced by Passion Planet and shot in extreme locations around the world, is an examination of adaptation stories that illustrate the rapid pace of change happening across Earth, while providing a look at nature’s ability to thrive.

The series includes five films, each showcasing a different extreme landscape including Earth, Islands, Ice, Heat and Grasslands. It will debut across Love Nature’s branded linear and streaming platforms around the world, PBS in the U.S., Arte in France and Germany and on Sky Nature in the U.K. and Italy. Blue Ant International oversees international licensing opportunities outside of commissioning territories.

David Allen is the director of Passion Planet and series producer alongside Oliver Twinch. James Manfull executive produces the series on behalf of Love Nature. Executive in charge for PBS is VP of multi-platform programming and head of development, Bill Gardner. Executive producer for Arte is Hélène Coldefy, head of factual.

Meanwhile, U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned a one-off documentary from Spun Gold TV with exclusive access to Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, in her role as guest editor of Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday. “Camilla’s Country Life” (working title, 1×60′), from director Michael Waldman (“Inside the Foreign Office”), accompanies the Duchess as she plans and oversees a special edition during the magazine’s 125th anniversary year, alongside performing her regular royal duties. The producer is Ross Curran and the executive producer is Nick Bullen. It was commissioned for ITV by Jo Clinton-Davis. All3Media International has worldwide distribution rights.