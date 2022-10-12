‘Love Island’ Taps Maya Jama as New U.K. Host

“Love Island” has found its new host in broadcaster Maya Jama.

Jama, who has presented “Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star” and used to anchor a show for BBC Radio 1, will take over “Love Island” hosting duties early next year when the series returns for its winter edition, set in South Africa. It will be the ninth series of the show.

Previous host Laura Whitmore stepped down earlier this year to pursue other projects. Fans had criticized Whitmore for her rare appearances on the reality dating show, although she also hosted spin-off “Love Island: Aftersun.”

Jama becomes the third “Love Island” host in three years after its original host, Caroline Flack, died by suicide in 2020 after she was charged with assaulting her partner.

“Love Island,” which is produced by ITV Studios-owned Lifted Entertainment, is a consistent hit for ITV, with over 269 million streams on ITV’s streaming platform ITV hub.

The format is owned by ITV Studios and Motion Content Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. It has been sold to 23 territories across the world, including the U.S. and Nigeria.

“Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy,” said ITV2’s director of reality programming Paul Mortimer. “In Maya Jama though, we have another high profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the ‘Love Island’ family. Cool, charming and charismatic, I speak for us all when I say Maya will also bring a unique presenting style to the show, as did Laura and, of course, the very much missed Caroline Flack. We’re very pleased to have her on board.”

Jama said: “I’ve always been such a massive ‘Love Island’ fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all of the Islanders.”