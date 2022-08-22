‘Love Island’ Host Laura Whitmore Quits U.K. Reality Show Citing ‘Very Difficult’ Elements She Can’t Overcome

“Love Island” host Laura Whitmore has quit the U.K. reality show after just two years.

Whitmore, a close friend of former host Caroline Flack, famously took over from the long-time presenter in January 2020, less than two months before Flack’s untimely suicide. Between the pre-pandemic winter “Love Island” in 2020 and the 2021 and 2022 summer editions of the program, Whitmore has hosted three seasons in total.

Fans of the show, however, have noticed the presenter’s minimal screen time in recent seasons, in which the cast members largely operate on their own and without a host.

In a post to her official Instagram account on Monday night local time, the Irish model and TV presenter wrote: “Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

“There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects. I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series. I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️.”

In a statement responding to Whitmore’s resignation, ITV said: “Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show. We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

More to come.