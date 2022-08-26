Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester Board Disney+ Series ‘The Ballad of Renegade Nell’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Louisa Harland, Nick Mohammed, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester (pictured above, left-to-right) have boarded upcoming Disney+ series “The Ballad of Renegade Nell,” Variety can exclusively reveal.

The Lookout Point production, which is written and exec produced by “Gentleman Jack” writer Sally Wainwright, is an upcoming eight-part adventure and fantasy series about an 18th century young woman who finds herself unwittingly becoming the most famous highwaywoman in the country.

“Derry Girls” star Harland will play the quick-witted and courageous Nell, who ends up on an extraordinary adventure after she is framed for murder – a twist of fate that has far bigger consequences than Nell could ever dream of. Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”) joins as Billy Blind, a “plucky but prickly” spirit while Richardson (“Nip/Tuck”) is eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger.

“Trigger Point’s” Lester stars as Nell’s nemesis and political schemer the Earl of Poynton.

Alice Kremelberg, Craig Parkinson, Frank Dillane courtesy of Disney+

Joining them are Alice Kremelberg (“The Sinner”) as young widow Sofia Wilmot, who teams up with master manipulator Poynton in a quest for her own independence, Frank Dillane (“The Essex Serpent”) as “charming rogue” Charles Devereux and Craig Parkinson (“Line of Duty”) as Nell’s kind-hearted father Sam.

Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is set to play Sofia’s father, Lord Blancheford, while Jake Dunn (“Get Even”) plays Thomas, Sofia’s bullying brother.

Rounding out the cast are Enyi Okoronkwo (“The Lazarus Project”) as stable boy Rasselas and newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen as Nell’s younger sisters Roxy and George.

Ben Taylor (“Sex Education”) will direct the swashbuckling series alongside Amanda Brotchie (“Gentleman Jack”) and MJ Delaney (“Ted Lasso”).

Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Louise Mutter will exec produce for BBC Studios-owned Lookout Point while Johanna Devereaux, Disney+’s scripted content VP, will produce.

Jon Jennings joins as series producer and Stella Merz as producer.