London TV Screenings Reveals 2023 Dates, 22 International Distributors to Take Part

The organizers of the annual London TV Screenings announced Thursday that next year’s event – the third edition – will run from Feb. 27 to March 3. As well as the five distributors that founded the event, participants will include 17 others, such as the international distribution arms of NBC, Paramount and Warner Bros.

The first in-person event earlier this year, which followed the online event in 2021, was attended by more than 500 international buyers. At the third edition, the founding distributors from the inaugural event in 2020 – All3Media Intl., Banijay Rights, Entertainment One, Fremantle and ITV Studios – are to be joined by a further 17 partners, with others likely to take part.

These 17 are Abacus Media Rights, About Premium Content, Beyond Rights, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Fifth Season, Hat Trick Intl., Keshet Intl., NBCUniversalFormats, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Red Arrow Studios Intl., Studiocanal, TVF Intl. and Warner Bros. Intl. Television Production.

The distributors will offer curated sessions featuring exclusive content and the opportunity to connect with on- and off-screen talent.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “In 2022, the London TV Screenings cemented its position as a key, in-person destination for the global content community. Attendees are now guaranteed a completely London-based schedule packed full of sessions in which they will see and hear everything they need to know to make the right investments in programming for the year ahead.”

Clients from all major markets, including the U.S., Europe, Australia, China, Africa and the Middle East, attended the 2022 Screenings. More than 15 live events were held offering exclusive first looks and deep dives into some of the most hotly-anticipated formats, scripted and non-scripted content.

Talent attending included actor Aidan Turner (“Poldark,” “The Suspect”) and comedian/presenter Michael McIntyre, as well as writer George Kay (“Lupin,” “Killing Eve”), and executives Dan Baldwin, managing director, Hungry Bear, Jake Lushington exec producer, World Productions, Patrick Spence, ITV Studios, and Martin Haines and Karen Wilson, co-managing directors of Kudos, part of Banijay UK.