London Screenings Reveals 26-Strong Distributor Lineup for 2023 Edition

The London Screenings have revealed its full line-up of distributors, with the likes of Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Television officially joining the winter TV showcase in the U.K.

The Screenings, which will take place from Feb. 27 to March 3, have added Eccho Rights, Newen Connect, Viaplay Content Distribution, Lionsgate and SPT to its ranks. The new additions take the total number of host companies to 26.

The full list of participating companies includes: Abacus Media Rights, About Premium Content, Blue Ant Media, Bossanova Media, Cineflix Rights, DCD Rights, Fifth Season, Hat Trick International, Keshet International, NBCUniversalFormats, Paramount Global Content Distribution, Passion Distribution, Red Arrow Studios International, Studiocanal, TVF International and Warner Bros. International Television Production.

The event’s founding distributors are All3Media International, Banijay Rights, Entertainment One (eOne), Fremantle and ITV Studios.

A London TV Screenings spokesperson said: “For the 2023 edition of The London TV Screenings, our biggest yet, the group has come together like never before to curate all of the content and buyer events across the week. We’ve worked hard to minimize clashes and maximize the experience for clients, many of whom are sending multiple buyers, to make it a truly must-attend event in the annual calendar.”

The first in-person London TV Screenings was held in February, and was attended by 500 international buyers.

In pre-pandemic years, broadcasters and streamers would fly to the U.K. from all over the world to attend the BBC Studios Showcase, a glamorous multi-day event in Liverpool at the tail end of winter.

There, BBCS offered exclusive previews of its latest shows and formats, served alongside a dinner show featuring such musical guests as Nile Rodgers and Fatboy Slim. After being wined and dined, these buyers would then travel by train down to London, where they’d have meetings with other international TV distributors, such as Fremantle, ITV Studios and Warner Bros., which over the years began setting up snazzy presentations of their own. The week’s activities became known, unofficially, as U.K. Screenings, and in 2021, distributors struck out on their own and formalized the mini market as London Screenings.