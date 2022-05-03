‘Line of Duty’ Star Vicky McClure, Jonny Owen’s BYO Films Backed by All3Media

International television, film and digital production and distribution group All3Media is backing “Line of Duty” star Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen’s company, Build Your Own Films.

BYO Films, which is focused on both scripted and non-scripted production, was launched by co-CEOs McClure and her partner Owen, who specializes in sports documentaries, including Netflix soccer documentary “I Believe in Miracles.”

The upcoming BYO slate includes ITV drama, “Without Sin,” a four-part psychological thriller exploring the relationship which develops between a grieving mother, played by McClure, and the man she believes murdered her daughter. It is produced by Left Bank Pictures and co-produced by BYO Films.

McClure starred recently in ITV drama “Trigger Point,” which has been recommissioned. It is distributed by All3Media International, who will be BYO Films’ worldwide distribution partner.

Also in development at BYO are a six-part political thriller, a multi-part period drama, a travel show and a soccer documentary from Owen.

McClure and Owen said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in partnership with All3Media. Having such esteemed expertise around us will help elevate BYO to the next level. Together we hold the same passion in creating TV and film to the highest standard whilst generating opportunities that showcase raw talent and unforgettable stories. We are extremely grateful All3Media have shown such belief in our vision, and we can’t wait to get started.”

All3Media CEO Jane Turton added: “At a moment where the demand for high quality content and the very best talent has never been greater, I am delighted to be partnering with Vicky and Jonny. We are all looking forward to working together to build BYO Films.”