‘Letterkenny’ Producer New Metric Media Adds Jeff Hersh, Bill Lundy

New Metric Media, the award-winning producer behind hit Crave/Hulu original comedy series “Letterkenny,” has expanded its team as part of a strategic company-wide reorganization.

The outfit is expanding from an indie production company to a comedy-focused entertainment studio that aggregates and amplifies premiere global comedy brands through a vertically integrated, franchise-building eco-system across content creation, talent development and IP, distribution, live entertainment and merchandise and licensing.

Former Bell Media executive Jeff Hersh has been appointed as New Metric Media’s first COO and comedy executive Bill Lundy (“Run the Burbs”), formerly of Pier 21 Films and Bell Media, as senior VP, comedy, with both roles reporting into founder and CEO Mark Montefiore.

Hersh will focus on corporate strategy and driving significant strategic growth at New Metric Media via acquisitions, partnerships and raising capital as well as further monetization across all lines of business along with building out the operations to support growth. Lundy’s role will be to broaden and strengthen the company’s slate of comedy brands and roster of comedy talent across scripted, sketch and stand up for multiple platforms including television, live entertainment, merchandise and licensing.

Veteran industry executive and WildBrain co-founder, Steven DeNure continues to serve as strategic advisor to the company.

Montefiore said “We’re moving into a new and exciting phase of evolution at New Metric Media. This symbiotic approach will offer a rare opportunity for comedy brands to extend farther beyond the original medium they were created for. The appointments of Jeff and Bill, and collaboration with Steve will provide us with the skills and experience to become a beacon for the best global comedy brands.”

Hersh said: “New Metric is poised for significant growth given the skyrocketing demand for amazing content and its unique position as a multi-platform, multi-monetization, digital-first comedy brand builder.”