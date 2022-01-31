Leonard Fenton, Veteran ‘EastEnders’ Actor, Dies at 95

Actor Leonard Fenton, best known for playing Dr. Harold Legg in long-running BBC soap “EastEnders,” died on Jan. 29, his family said. He was 95.

Fenton was in the first episode of “EastEnders” in 1985 and his last appearance was in 2019. In all, he appeared in 267 episodes.

“The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday, Jan. 29. Best known for his role as Dr Legg on EastEnders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years,” Fenton’s family said in a statement. “He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company. He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theater, including Samuel Beckett Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.”

“His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him,” the statement added. “He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end — a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

An “EastEnders” spokesperson added: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of ‘EastEnders,’ Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends.”

💔

Dr Harold Legg. An #EastEnders icon from the very first episode. Here’s to Leonard Fenton for his wonderful presence over the decades. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/8Fx8V5LJmQ — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) February 15, 2019

Fenton also appeared in “Doctors,” “Doctor Who: Death Comes to Time” and “Give My Regards to Broad Street.” He made his acting debut in 1958 with “Up the Creek.”