‘The Crown’ Producer Left Bank Pictures Taps Sian McWilliams as Creative Director

“The Crown” producer Left Bank Pictures has promoted Sian McWilliams to the position of creative director.

She will take up her new position on Jan. 1.

McWilliams is currently an executive producer at the production company, where she has worked on a slate of shows including “Without Sin,” starring Vicky McLure, for U.K. broadcaster ITV and, for Netflix, “The Fuck It Bucket” which is set to feature Stephen Fry.

She has previously worked on “Call the Midwife,” “Humans” and “Mr Selfridge.”

As creative director, McWilliams will be charged with overseeing Left Bank’s slate, developing new projects, talent and partnerships and expanding the production company’s relationships with streamers and broadcasters.

Left Bank has been owned by Sony Pictures Television since 2012.

“I am thrilled Sian has accepted the role of Left Bank’s new creative director,” said Andy Harries, chief executive of Left Bank Pictures. “Sian embodies all the essential qualities of a first-class creative leader. She has great energy, great ideas, she’s proactive, very smart, and hailing from Manchester also has a keen sense of humour!”

Left Bank’s chief operating officer, Grace Wilson, added: “Sian has continued to go from strength to strength at Left Bank. She is truly a visionary creative and a joy to work with. We are delighted that she accepted the role and look forward to the ideas she will continue to bring to the company going forward.”

McWilliams said: “I’ve loved working with Left Bank and Andy over the last few years – it’s been such a wonderful platform to nurture exciting new talent and collaborate with some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the industry. I couldn’t be more thrilled for this next chapter.”