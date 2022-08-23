Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom Exodus:’ New Images, Opening Sequence Released of Medical Horror Finale

MUBI has released new key artwork for Lars von Trier’s hotly anticipated series “The Kingdom Exodus” ahead of its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. The series will go on to play at Toronto and New York Film festival.

The third installment of The Kingdom trilogy, the medical horror finale marks MUBI’s first series. It will roll out exclusively on the platform in the fall. TrustNordisk is handling international sales and has also unveiled the opening sequence of the series.

The five-part series, produced by Zentropa, follows the staff and patients of a neurosurgical ward in a Copenhagen hospital. In “The Kingdom Exodus,” sleepwalker Karen will seek answers to the unresolved questions of the series in order to save the hospital from doom.

The new season features an ensemble cast, including Lars Mikkelsen (“The Killing”), Mikael Persbrandt (“Sex Education”), Nikolaj Lie Kaas (“Riders of Justice”) and Tuva Novotny (“Bonus Family”), with Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”) and David Dencik (“Chernobyl”) guest-starring.

Von Trier (“Nymphomaniac,” “Melancholia”) wrote the script in collaboration with Niels Vorsel, with whom he also wrote the previous seasons. Louise Vesth is producing for Zentropa Entertainments with NENT Group and DR as co-producers.

“MUBI is now home to ‘The Kingdom’ – an incredible show and the first television series released by MUBI ever,” said MUBI founder and CEO Efe Cakarel.

“We want to bring more artistic visions to as many people as possible – whether that’s through film or series,” Carakel continued. The executive added that “The Kingdom” is the “perfect first show to introduce episodic storytelling to MUBI, and marks one of (the) biggest steps forward as a company.”

MUBI has also acquired the first two seasons of “The Kingdom” which have been restored and will stream exclusively on the service ahead of the broadcast of “The Kingdom Exodus.”

Besides MUBI which acquired the series for North America, the UK, Ireland, Latin America, Turkey and India, the full trilogy was also picked up for Benelux (September Films), Germany and Austria (Koch Films), Spain (Filmin), Czech Republic and Slovakia (Aerofilms), Japan (Synca Creations) and South Korea (AtNine).

Here are the new key assets: