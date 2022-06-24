‘Girls From Oslo’ Creator Kyrre Holm Johannessen Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Kyrre Holm Johannessen, the creator and showrunner of Netflix series “The Girl From Oslo,” has signed with CAA for representation.

Originally from Norway, Johannessen began his career in television, writing on the 2016 comedy drama “Meglerne,” about a corrupt real estate broker who suddenly finds himself tutoring a self-absorbed student. He is also a well-known TV presenter, having hosted various programs for Norway’s public broadcaster NRK, including “Karate,” “Kyrre” and “P3morgen.”

Johannessen was the head writer for the 2017 satirical comedy series “Folkevalgt” (“Elected”) for Norwegian broadcaster TV2, which follows nine young politicians from different parties fighting for a seat in Norway’s Parliament. He also served as the head writer for the musical comedy series “En Får Være Som En Er” in 2019.

Johannessen is behind “The Girl From Oslo” (“Bortført”), which topped the Netflix charts at the end of 2021. The Israeli-Norwegian co-production follows a group of Norwegian and Israeli friends who are kidnapped in the Sinai desert by ISIS terrorists who threaten to kill them unless 12 ISIS detainees are released in exchange for their freedom. A Norwegian diplomat, who’s the father of one of the kidnapped, must then travel to Sinai to free his daughter.

“The Girl From Oslo” premiered on the global streamer in April 2021. The show, which is co-directed by Uri Barbash and Stian Kristiansen, stars Anneke von der Lippe, Amos Tamam and Raida Adon.

Elsewhere, in addition to working in television, Johannessen hosts two podcasts and has co-written two books.

He continues to be managed by Alex Goldstone at Anonymous Content.