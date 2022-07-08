Irish Crime Drama ‘Kin,’ From BRON Studios, Starts Production on Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Irish crime drama “Kin” has begun rolling on Season 2, with production kicking off in Dublin last week.

Produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with Irish broadcaster RTÉ, “Kin” follows the Kinsella family, which is at the centre of gang warfare in Dublin. The series airs on AMC Networks in the U.S. and Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Spain and Portugal; Viaplay in Scandinavia; and NPO in Netherlands.

The returning cast includes Charlie Cox (“Daredevil”), Clare Dunne (“Herself”), Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”), Sam Keeley (“Joe vs Carole”), Emmett J. Scanlan (“Peaky Blinders”), Maria Doyle Kennedy (“Outlander”), and Yasmin Seky. Francis Magee has been upped to a series regular this season.

The new 8 x 60′ season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved. The family has incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him, and the greatest threat to the family emerges from within, in the shape of a ruthless, bullying agent of chaos.

The show is supported by Screen Ireland. Peter McKenna (“The Last Kingdom,” “Red Rock”) is the series showrunner/executive producer, writer and creator. Episodic directors are Felix Thompson (“The Letter for the King”), and directing partners are Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor (“Helen”), and Kate Dolan (“You Are Not My Mother”).

Executive producers on the series are BRON Studios’ David Davoli (“Ten Percent”), Samantha Thomas (“Jessica Jones”), Steven Thibault (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Aaron L. Gilbert (“Bombshell,” “Joker”), Headline Pictures’ Christian Baute (“Ten Percent”), Laurence Lenica and Franck Calderon, and Ciarán Donnelly (“Wheel of Time”), who is also the co-creator.

James Flynn (“Vikings”) is producing through his Metropolitan Films banner, with Emma Fleischer on as supervising producer and Gemma O’Shaugnessy as line producer. Dermot Horan and David Crean are executive producers for RTÉ and Andrew Byrne is executive producer for Screen Ireland.

BRON Releasing is handling worldwide sales.