Kevin Spacey Documentary ‘Spacey Unmasked’ Set at U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned a two-part documentary about embattled actor Kevin Spacey.

Spacey is currently fighting multiple claims of sexual assault in the U.K. courts. He is due to attend a second hearing next month with a trial likely to be set for the end of the year or early 2023.

He is also involved a civil case with actor Anthony Rapp, whose initial claim of sexual assault against Spacey in 2017 opened the floodgates for an array of subsequent allegations, resulting in a flurry of civil and criminal claims. That case is due to be heard in October this year in New York.

Tentatively titled “Spacey Unmasked,” the docu-series will be made by Roast Beef Productions (“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer”) in association with All3Media. It will explore both Rapp’s case and the criminal proceedings in the U.K.

“‘Spacey Unmasked’ (w/t) will take a forensic look at one of the most powerful and respected actors in the world,” reads the official logline. “From his childhood to his emergent success on Broadway and his meteoric rise to stardom, through to his spectacular fall from grace, as he now faces accusations from multiple men of grooming, sexual harassment and abuse.”

“The two-part series will investigate Spacey’s conduct, how it affected others and the reasons why they have only decided to speak out now.”

Kira Phillips will direct while Kathy Haywood will produce. Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner will exec produce.

“Kevin Spacey is one of the most highly honoured and admired actors of our age,” said Byrne. “His brilliance has won him two Oscars and multiple other awards. Critically acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic for his film work, he led the Old Vic for 11 years of remarkable success, becoming one of the most important figures in London’s cultural life, a friend to some of its leading figures, making regular appearances in society columns. These films will follow the unfolding story of the allegations of abuse against him and the resulting court cases.”

Channel 4’s head of documentaries Alisa Pomeroy added: “I’m delighted that this important story is being taken on by such a stellar documentary team, who I know will tell it with the sensitivity, thoughtfulness and journalistic rigour it requires.”

A documentary about disgraced British director Noel Clark, who is accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, is also believed to be in the works at Channel 4.