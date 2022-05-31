‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd, ‘Boiling Point’s’ Vinette Robinson Cast in ITV Adaptation of Bestseller ‘Six Four’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned “Six Four,” a four-part crime thriller inspired by the bestselling novel by Hideo Yokoyama.

Set primarily in Glasgow, the drama follows the O’Neills, police detective Chris and his wife, former undercover officer Michelle, whose teenage daughter goes missing. Chris is finds out that fatal mistakes were covered-up in the disappearance of another local girl and revisiting the case, he uncovers a series of errors, corruption and unbridled ambition. Michelle takes matters into her own hands using her skills. Meanwhile, the daughter of the justice minister is suddenly kidnapped, just as the minister is on the cusp of achieving an election victory.

It is created by BAFTA Scotland-winning screenwriter Gregory Burke (“’71”) and Clare McQuillan (“Impulse”) will also write on the series.

Burke said: “At its heart, ‘Six Four’ is a human story about two people under incredible amounts of pressure, who both choose to try and address their pasts. It is a story about how chance can define a lifetime, exploring the corruption that runs through institutions, and examining the secrets and monsters that lurk in every family.”

The cast is led by Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Vinette Robinson (BIFA winner for “Boiling Point”) and also includes Richard Coyle (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”), James Cosmo (“The Bay”), Alex Ferns (“The Irregulars”), Iona Anderson (“The Long Call”), Andrew O’Neill and Nilani Chetty.

McKidd said: “I never take for granted the privilege of being an actor and the chance to become characters like Chris O’Neill, a hard-working serving police officer, whose teenage daughter has gone missing in ‘Six Four.’ Greg Burke’s scripts are real page-turners, as he keeps you guessing with every plot twist and turn. I’m delighted to be returning to my native Scotland and to be partnering Vinette Robinson as my on-screen wife, Michelle, and to be working with House Productions and ITV on what promises to be a compelling thriller.”

The drama was commissioned by ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill and produced by BBC Studios’ House Productions, who are enjoying tremendous acclaim for series “Life After Life.” The director is Ben A. Williams (“Baghdad Central”) and the producer is Clare Kerr (“The Nest”). Burke will be an executive producer and Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross and Molly Bolt are executive Producers for House Productions.

Hill said: “Greg Burke’s scripts are brilliant – a compelling police investigation and the heart-breaking personal story of a runaway child. I’m delighted that ITVX and ITV is the home for this drama and to be working with Greg, Tessa and Juliette to bring this to screen.”

Filming has commenced on location in Scotland.

BBC Studios will distribute the series internationally. In the U.K., it will premiere on ITV’s new, free streaming service ITVX in 2023, before transferring to a linear transmission.

Yokoyama said: “I’m surprised and delighted in equal measure when people have found something universal in my work. That little boy who was so obsessed with the stories of Sherlock Holmes would be excited to hear about this. I offer my heart-felt gratitude to everyone connected with the production who decided to make this series and I can’t wait to see it.”

Howell and Ross added: “Hideo Yokoyama’s ‘Six Four’ was a publishing phenomenon when it came out and Greg has brilliantly captured the essence of the thrilling rollercoaster of a story that so compelled all those readers of the original novel. In relocating the action to Glasgow, Greg has brought an intricate knowledge and real sense of place of that beautiful city, immersing us in a visceral and gut-wrenching journey, experiencing everything right alongside Chris and Michelle as they desperately try to find their missing daughter.”

House’s new thriller “Sherwood,” created by James Graham, and starring David Morrissey, Robert Glenister and Lesley Manville, starts June 13 on BBC One and iPlayer.