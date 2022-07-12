Kevin Bacon to Host and Produce Quiz Show ‘Lucky 13’ With British ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Duo (EXCLUSIVE)

Kevin Bacon is on board to executive produce and host a new quiz show with the British duo behind “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe.

“Lucky 13” is billed as a 60-minute high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format, which has the simplicity of “Millionaire,” and is designed for broadcast in primetime or access prime. It’s created by Woolfe, who runs the unscripted label Studio 1 with Rosencrantz. The pair are best known for commissioning “Millionaire” in the U.K. and sending it around the world.

Wolfe and Rosencrantz are executive producing alongside Bacon and David Schiff. Bacon is slated to host the show in some international English-speaking markets.

The actor’s recent hosting and producing credits include the one-hour concert special “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change,” which aired on CBS in 2020. He currently serves as a producer on the Showtime series “City on a Hill” and the upcoming Peacock film “They/Them.” Previous producing credits include Amazon’s “I Love Dick,” Fox’s “The Following” and the films “You Should Have Left,” “Cop Car,” “The Woodsman,” “Lover Boy” and “Wild Things.”

Studio 1 is currently in discussions with broadcast networks in the U.K., U.S., Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Australia and Asia.

“We’re delighted to partner with Kevin on the creation of ‘Lucky 13,’ a quiz show full of suspense and drama,” said Woolfe.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s 24 years since we launched ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again,” he continued. “Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there’s an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to ‘Lucky 13’ that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats. It’s perfect for adaptation across markets and languages and we can’t wait to launch ‘Lucky 13’ around the world.”

Bacon said of the quiz format: “I played the game and I was hooked. It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know. It’s addictive fun!”

Rosencrantz and Woolfe first met through the development of “Millionaire” more than 20 years ago. Former ITV entertainment boss Rosencrantz commissioned the global hit early in her tenure at the broadcaster, and later helped to originate shows such as “Idol,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here,” “Got Talent,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Love Island.”

Woolfe, as managing director of Celador International, launched the U.K. version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” and was instrumental in sending the format around the world.

In 2018, the pair co-founded Studio 1 as an international production, distribution and licensing company operating out of London and Los Angeles.