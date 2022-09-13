Keshet International Boards True Crime Docuseries ‘My Name Is Reeva’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet International (KI) has boarded the three-part true crime documentary “My Name Is Reeva: And I Was Murdered by Oscar Pistorius” in the run-up to Mipcom.

Directed by Warren Batchelor (“204: Getting Away With Murder”), the documentary series tells the intimate story of Reeva Steenkamp’s life and her murder at the hands of her then-boyfriend Oscar Pistorius – AKA the Blade Runner – on Valentine’s Day in 2013. It’s penned by Justin Strydom (“Isidingo, High Rollers”), and is produced by WB Productions, in partnership with Cactus Tree Entertainment, Bloodrose Productions and Australia’s Global City Group.

Reeva’s parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, said they “fully endorsed the truth in this documentary and show the world who Reeva really was.” The film follows them on an emotional journey as they endure a victim offender dialogue with their daughter’s murderer.

“My Name Is Reeva” world premiered on the South African pay TV channel M-Net on Aug. 25 to strong ratings, according to Keshet International.

Anke Stoll, VP of acquisitions and co-productions at Keshet International said she “was particularly moved to see the impact of the recent victim-offender dialogue on Reeva’s ageing parents and their on-going quest for justice.”

Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president of distribution, said “Reeva’s murder at the hands of Oscar Pistorius was so shocking it made news headlines around the world, resonating especially with women everywhere.”

Other highlights on Keshet International’s slate include Rabbit Films’ coming-of-age thriller “Summer of Sorrow; Woodcut Media’s “World’s Most Evil Killers,” and the competition reality format “The Perfect Dessert.”