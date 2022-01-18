Keshet International Boards Berlinale Series-Bound ‘Storm Lara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet International (KI) has picked up the anticipated Flemish drama “Storm Lara” which is set to world premiere at the Berlinale Series Market Selects.

The four-part thriller series marks the first scripted project to be commissioned by Belgian streamer Streamz. Produced by the Belgian banner A Private View, “Storm Lara” takes place in real-time during a two-hour radio call-in show. When late-night radio DJ Lara receives a call from suicidal Suzy, she feels in control. But as events unfold, a grueling game of cat and mouse reveals that Suzy has been holding all the cards all along. Confronted, Lara realizes that it’s time to stop living a lie.

“Storm Lara” stars Ella Leyers (“Hidden Assets”) as DJ Lara, Wouter Hendrickx (“Blackout”) as her producer and lover Rafik, and Anemone Valcke (“Generation B”) as Suzy (“AKA Liv”). Created and written by Daan Gielis (“La Holandesa”), this intimate and sensory drama was filmed during lockdown by director Kadir Ferati Balci (“Cold Courage”). “Storm Lara” premiered across Belgium on Streamz from Aug. 23 and quickly became the most-watched show on the streaming platform. Younger audiences represented 77% of total viewers for the show, according to Keshet International.

Anke Stoll, KI’s VP of acquisitions and co-productions, said “Storm Lara” is “a tense and captivating thriller about lust, jealousy, guilt, and shame – that dangerous cocktail of emotions that arise from adultery and lies.”

“Truly international in feel, Storm Lara is a high-stakes drama that plays out in real-time on DJ Lara’s late-night radio show, building tension and suspense that is sure to captivate buyers at Berlinale Series Market and viewers around the world,” Stoll added.

Dries Phylpo, producer and managing director at A Private View, described “Storm Lara” as a “universal story about all aspects of love – the good and the bad ones.” Phylpo said the show “really stands out in its artistic and visual approach” and “works its way under your skin in two hours, leaving you intrigued until the last minute.”

Keshet International’s drama slate for the European Film Market also includes season 3 of “False Flag” (“Kfulim”) which will premiere in Israel on Keshet 12 in the Spring and will be screened for the buyers.

Other drama series on Keshet International’s roster include the 10-part comedy-drama “The Kidnapping of Phil Frisco;” and the Canneseries-winning thriller “When Heroes Fly.” The company is expected to unveil new scripted acquisitions during its next virtual preview event for buyers this March.