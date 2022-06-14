Keshet Intl. Scores Deals Across Foreign Drama Slate, ‘Blue Moon,’ ‘Dreaming of England’ (EXLCUSIVE)

Keshet Interntional (KI) has scored a raft of deals across its slate of foreign-language dramas, including the action-packed procedural series “Blue Moon” and the coming-of-age comedy-drama “Dreaming of England.”

KI closed a multi-title deal with AMC Networks International for its channels in Spain and Portugal for “Blue Moon,” “Dreaming of England” (“Sommaren 85”), as well as “Pørni,” Monster Scripted’s heartwarming Norwegian hit show which was created by and starring Henriette Steenstrup for Viaplay. The pact with AMC Networks International includes pay TV and subscription-based VOD rights on all three seasons of “Blue Moon,” as well as “Dreaming of England” and the first two seasons of “Pørni,” for the group’s channels in Spain and Portugal.

Produced by Aetios Productions and commissioned by the French-Canadian streamer Club Illico, “Blue Moon” was penned by Luc Dionne and stars award-winning actor Karine Vanasse (“Cardinal”).

“Dreaming of England,” is a retro comedy-drama produced by Art and Bob Film and Drama for Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT. Created by Emma Hamberg and Denize Karabuda, the series set in the 1980’s and follows a teenage girl who lives with her mother and grand-mother in a suffocating small Swedish town.

“Pørni” has already been sold by KI in 45 territories, including Latin America with HBO Max. The series follows a middle-age single parent (Steenstrup) who always puts others first – even though she wants more from life for herself.

“It has been a joy to pick-up every single one of these series and to share them with our clients – each one stands alone in its own right, and together they’ve bolstered our already strong catalogue of foreign-language dramas,” said Keren Shahar, KI’s COO and president of distribution.

The banner also closed more sales on “Line in the Sand,” a crime drama series co-created by Rotem Shamir and Yuval Yefet (“Fauda”) which was produced by Koda Communications and ranks as Israel’s highest rating drama since 2015,

Following sales to France (Brut X), Germany (RTL), Belgium (BeTV) and Australia (Paramount+), KI sold it to Globoplay in Brazil; Sports Media Venture for Mola in the recently launched territories of the U.K. and Italy, alongside Indonesia; and Filmin in Spain. Mola and Filmin have also acquired the second season of “Line in the Sand,” which is currently in pre-production at Keshet 12.

KI also sold pay TV rights to “Furia,” a tense crime thriller written by international Emmy-winner Gjermund S Eriksson (“Mammon”) for Viaplay and ZDF. Produced by Monster Scripted and X-Filme Creative Pool was acquired by Viaplay in 26 territories (including Poland and the Baltics); SBS in Australia, with home entertainment rights going to Potential Films; Cellcom tv in Israel; Filmin in Spain; and Mola TV in Indonesia.

Among other deals, KI has completed its first sales for Glassriver’s “Journey,” an Icelandic comedy drama starring Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“The Tourist”) to RTV Slovenia; and Vision Team’s “Grupa” (“The Group”), a gripping crime drama which was Serbia’s highest-rated TV show of 2020, to Mola in Indonesia.

Other foreign-language highlights on KI’s roster includes three seasons of the critically acclaimed Croatian drama “The Paper;” “The Women’s Balcony,” the TV spin-off of the international successful movie of the same name; and the award-winning Israeli series “When Heroes Fly,” which picked up by Netflix and currently being adapted by Keshet Studios for Apple TV+ as Echo 3.