Keshet International Unveils New Roster of Format Shows, Foreign-Language Dramas (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run up to MipTV, Keshet International has unveiled a raft of new shows, spanning factual and foreign-language dramas, including “Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?” from the U.K., “Roomies” from Finland, “Storm Lara” from Belgium and “Family Dinner Date” from Israel.

“Storm Lara” is a a real-time thriller produced by Belgium’s A Perfect View which has been commissioned by Flemish streamer Streamz and was part of this year’s Berlinale Series Market Selects. “Storm Lara” revolves around five people whose lives collide during a late-night radio show.

Ordered by BBC One and produced by Flicker Productions, “Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?” is a one-off documentary about British Paralympian Ellie Simmonds who travels around the U.K. and the U.S. to examine a new drug that promises to increase the growth rate in children born with Achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism.

“Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?” will premiere on BBC One on April 5.

“Roomies,” which Keshet International bought for format and finished tape rights, is drama-comedy recently re-ordered by C More and MTV Finland for a second season. The series follows widower Raimo who finds himself alone in the run-down family mansion and starts living with his granddaughter Amanda. Dionysus Films produced the series.

The sales banner will also be launching “Family Dinner Date,” a new dating format produced by Artza Productions for Israel’s Keshet 12.

“We are excited to have two new formats alongside another strong raft of foreign language dramas and factual finished tape – comedy quiz show ‘Question Team’ and divorcee dating format ‘Family Dinner Date,” said Keren Shahar, Keshet InternationaI’s COO and president of distribution.

Keshet International has also picked up the format and finished tape rights (outside Asia) for “DCU: Deep Crime Unit,” the world’s first scuba diving crime procedural which was co-developed by Keshet International and Facet4 Media for TBS in Japan.

Another addition to Keshet International lineup is “Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness,” a factual series produced by Hello Halo Productions for Channel 4. The show will follow Britain’s celebrities, including actors Martin Clunes and Ben Miller, immersing themselves in nature with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin as their guide.

Other recently-acquired shows include Interstellar’s comedy quiz show, “Question Team,” originally developed for UKTV’s Dave.