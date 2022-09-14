Keshet International CEO Alon Shtruzman to Step Down

Keshet International (KI) CEO Alon Shtruzman is stepping down from the company at the end of the year, he confirmed today.

KI is the content production and distribution arm of Israel-based Keshet Media Group (KMG). The company first attracted international attention with its drama series “Prisoners of War,” which was adapted by Showtime to become the hit show “Homeland,” before cementing its presence in 2012 as KI.

Shtruzman has been with the company since 2012 and it is under his watch that KI established a global distribution and production infrastructure that has seen its shows, including “Suspicion,” “A Small Light” and “LA Brea,” picked up by networks from HBO and BBC to Netflix and Disney+.

The CEO also oversaw KI’s expansion to the U.S., U.K. and Germany with the establishment of Keshet U.K. and U.S.-based Keshet Studios (which has a first look deal with Universal Television) and the acquisition of German production company Tresor. KI also acquired Greenbird Media in 2018.

In addition to production, KI’s distribution output includes formats such as “Rising Star,” “Boom!” And “Singletown.”

Shtruzman’s replacement has not yet been announced.

“Probably for many years to come, there will be talk around the campfire and on Zoom in London, Los Angeles, New York, Munich, and Tel Aviv about Alon Shtruzman’s 10 years at KI,” said Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir. “Perhaps historians will rightly call it the ‘glorious decade.’ Keshet had a dream of a global Israeli content company – a realistic dream, which was based on the talent and ability of Israeli creators and the belief that this talent can reach anywhere in the world – and Alon is undoubtedly the dream maker who has created a one-of-a-kind world.”



“Today, KI is an international company in every way,” Nir continued. “And its content – Israeli, British, American, German and more – is broadcast all over the world. Wherever the company produces or co-produces, Keshet’s name and reputation proceed it as one of the most promising and creative companies in the global television landscape, and it optimistically looks forward to the future.”



“I have had the privilege of accompanying Alon and the people of KI throughout the last decades and have seen up close how this dream has been realized with the help of his tireless leadership and faith. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with Alon all over the globe, at all hours of the day and in all media, and experiencing his energy, humanity, and hopeless optimism. Thank you very much and good luck Alon.”

Shtruzman said: “The 10 years since KI was founded have been an amazing experience for me. So much has happened to our industry during this time and I’m beyond proud for how much KI has evolved and adapted during this last decade. I am grateful to Keshet and Avi Nir for the faith and support, to KI’s management and the entire team for conquering so many peaks and taking our content across the world, and to the buyers, producers and creators who were part of this exciting journey”.