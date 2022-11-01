Keshet International, Banijay Asia Strike Format Adaptation Deal for India

Banijay Asia and Keshet International have struck a format adaptation deal for India.

Under the terms of the deal, Banijay Asia will option scripted formats from Keshet’s library and adapt them for the Indian audience.

Banijay Asia has adapted several international formats for India, both scripted and unscripted, including Keshet’s “Hatufim” as “P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke” and “The Baker and the Beauty.” Other local adaptations by Banijay include “Survivor,” “Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls,” “Call My Agent Bollywood,” and “The Voice.”

Deepak Dhar, CEO and founder, Banijay Asia said: “Indian audiences have an insatiable palette for diverse stories and shows, and Banijay Asia strives to meet that demand by inking partnerships with a range of production networks from all around the world. Keshet International has a brilliant content library, and its prioritisation of quality content and storytelling with authenticity, perfectly aligns with our philosophy. Together, we are working to build a raft of shows that will continue to broaden the content offering in our market.”

Keren Shahar, Keshet International’s president of distribution and COO, added: “We are really excited to be working with Banijay Asia to help it identify more dramas and comedies from our library to adapt for Indian audiences. Following successful local adaptations of our Israeli IP as two seasons of ‘Bandi Yuddh Ke’ and the Telegu adaptation of ‘The Baker and the Beauty’ – we are looking forward to seeing similar successes with shows from Israel, Europe, and beyond.”

Banijay Asia’s recent series include “Dahan – Raakhan Ka Rahasya” and “Hostages,” both of which stream on Disney+ Hotstar.