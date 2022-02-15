Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4,’ ‘Moonfall,’ ‘Dog’ Part of Amazon Prime Video, Leonine Licensing Deal

Amazon Prime Video and Germany’s Leonine Studios are expanding their existing partnership with a multi-year license agreement.

Under the deal, Prime Video gets exclusive second window SVOD-rights for a six-month period to upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine’s slate and also includes non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine’s content library.

Titles include Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” and its spin-off “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas; Channing Tatum’s directorial debut “Dog”; Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” starring Halle Berry; Nicolas Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”; Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom,” with Gilles Lellouche, Marion Cotillard, Vincent Cassel and soccer star Zlatan Imbrahimović; Jennifer Lopez starrer “Shotgun Wedding”; and Leonine Studios co-production “The School of Magical Animals 2,” the sequel to Germany’s most successful theatrical release of 2021.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel said: “It’s fantastic that we can expand our long-standing partnership with Prime Video by this agreement and achieve another important milestone for our licensing business with premium content. In addition to our strong production collaboration, which includes series like ‘FC Bayern: Behind the Legend,’ ‘The Gryphon’ and ‘One Mic Stand,’ Prime Video can now offer its customers the top selection of local and international premium titles from our portfolio over the coming years.”

Christoph Schneider, MD of Prime Video Germany said: “We are happy to expand the cooperation between Leonine Studios and Prime Video to the benefit of our Prime members. They can look forward to highlights such as “Moonfall” with Halle Berry, “John Wick 4” with Keanu Reeves and “Dog” with Channing Tatum and also have access to numerous films from Leonine Studios’ extensive catalog. It is simply great to be a Prime member.”

The deal follows Leonine Studios securing all German and Austrian rights for Lionsgate’s upcoming film slate.