Katherine Parkinson, Youssef Kerkour to Star in ITVX Comedy Drama ‘Significant Other’

Katherine Parkinson (“The IT Crowd”) and Youssef Kerkour (“House of Gucci”) have been tapped to lead upcoming ITVX comedy drama “Significant Other.”

The series, which will start filming in Manchester, U.K. next month, tells the story of Anna (Parkinson) and Sam (Kerkour). They are “two lonely neighbours in their mid-40’s, who embark on a hesitant, obstacle-filled relationship after drastic life events bring them together,” according to the logline.

After a drastic but fateful first meeting, their un-romantic relationship soon turns their lives around, with defensive Anna and emotionally vulnerable Sam finding they influence each other for the better.

Variety can reveal David Sant (“Spitting Image”) is set to direct the series, which is based on Yes Studios’ Israeli series of the same name, created by Dana Modan, Assi Cohen and Ram Nehari and produced by July August Productions and Yes TV.

Dana Fainaru (“Vikings: Valhalla”) and Hamish Wright (“Mr Selfridge”) are adapting and writing the six-episode series. They also exec produce alongside Nicola Shindler (“It’s a Sin”). Debbie Pisani (“Flack”) is series producing.

Nana Hughes commissioned the show for ITVX. It will air in 2023.

Yes Studios is the format distributor.

“’Significant Other’ is a beautifully unconventional love story, and I’m so thrilled to be bringing it to life with Nicola Shindler and her team,” said Parkinson. “It deals with loneliness and the messiness of love and I hope the scripts will resonate as much with an audience as they did with me. I can’t wait to get started!”

Kerkour added: “I’m overjoyed and very grateful to be teaming up with Nicola Shindler once again and to have the privilege of working with Katherine Parkinson whom I’ve been a fan of for so many years. The real value of a career is the outstanding people one gets to work with and the love and joy which that work brings to an audience… (and vice versa). ‘Significant Other’ is a beautiful story with a wickedly funny centre, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

Writers Dana Fainaru and Hamish Wright said: “This story of two battle-scarred, isolated characters who find a connection in the most unusual and hilarious way has spoken to us from the very start. We feel so lucky that Nicola Shindler believed in us and the idea and put us together with the most amazing team. It’s going to be a joy to see how director David Sant and the incredible cast bring the scripts to life.”

Shindler said: “From the moment Dana and Hamish started talking to me about the idea of ‘Significant Other’ I loved the idea of a romance built from such dark foundations, both very funny and very real. I’m incredibly happy to have such a brilliant cast in Katherine and Youssef as our pairing to bring these very flawed, very lovable characters to life, along with our skilful director David Sant to create our world, and our partners in ITVX.”