Kate Winslet, Richard E. Grant to Tell Children’s Bedtime Stories for BBC

Kate Winslet is the latest celebrity slated to appear on BBC children’s channel CBeebies’ “Bedtime Stories” over the Christmas and New Year period.

Winslet made headlines recently for her scene in the upcoming “Avatar” sequel, where she holds her breath underwater for a record breaking seven minutes and 15 seconds.

Her episode will be broadcast on Dec. 19, where she will be reading Sarah McIntyre’s “Grumpycorn,” a story about a unicorn with writer’s block, and how his underwater friends help him overcome it.

The “Bedtime Stories” Christmas lineup also includes former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, actor Richard E. Grant, Paralympian Lora Fachie, French pop sensation Christine and the Queens and CBeebies veteran Justin Fletcher.

Joshua will be reading the 1962 book “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats on Dec. 22. “The Snowy Day” features one of the earliest Black protagonists in a major children’s book.

Meanwhile, New Year’s Day will see a touch of drama added to the proceedings, with Christine and the Queens set to read “The Moon Keeper” by Zosienka while suspended from a crescent moon at the Royal Festival Hall.

Paralympian Lora Fachie will round out the New Year schedule on Jan. 4 (World Braille Day) with a reading of “The Black Book of Colours,” written by Menena Cottin and illustrated by Rosana Faria. The book talks about experiencing a rainbow of colors through our senses of touch, taste, smell and hearing.

CBeebies’ “Bedtime Stories” is currently in its sixteenth year, and has been hosted by renowned names like Harry Styles, Steve Carell and Louis Theroux.