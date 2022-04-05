BBC Director of Creative Diversity June Sarpong to Step Down

June Sarpong, director of creative diversity at the BBC, will leave the corporation as her contract expires.

A Variety investigation published on Tuesday revealed that at least 15 women of color have left the BBC in the last year. However, Sarpong was not a member of staff, Variety understands. Sarpong joined in Nov. 2019, working for the BBC three days a week and attending executive committee meetings. Outside the BBC she continued with her other commitments as a broadcaster.

Sarpong signed a new contract when the initial one expired in Nov. 2021 and this is ongoing. She is expected to finish her work at the BBC this year, Variety has learned.

A BBC spokesperson told Variety: “As the BBC’s director of creative diversity June Sarpong is continuing to deliver on her commitments to ensure audiences across the U.K., from all backgrounds and communities, can feel that the BBC is for them.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has advertised for the role of director of diversity and inclusion, applications for which close Apr. 29. The role was previously held by Anne Foster, who left to join the House of Commons in the same role of director of diversity and inclusion. Deputy head of diversity Miranda Wayland stepped into the role, but is set to take up the position of head of Europe’s diversity, equity and inclusion for Amazon Studios and Prime Video, later this year.

The new director of diversity and inclusion is expected to take on the responsibilities of both Wayland’s and Sarpong’s roles and will report into the BBC’s chief people officer, a position that has yet to be filled.

Highlights of Sarpong’s time at the BBC include spearheading a ‘Creative Diversity Commitment’ where the corporation committed to spending £100 million ($131 million) of its existing commissioning budget over three years on diverse and inclusive content; and the BBC’s first Creative Diversity Xperience in 2020, aimed at younger audiences showcasing Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic talent in the U.K. creative industry, featuring diverse talents Michaela Coel and Cynthia Erivo.

The news of Sarpong’s departure was first carried by trade publication Broadcast.