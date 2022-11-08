José Eduardo Derbez Teams Up with Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic (EXCLUSIVE)

Unscripted production label Banijay Mexico & U.S. has signed up actor-comedian José Eduardo Derbez to co-develop and host a number of new unscripted series.

The Banijay-owned studio, launched in September 2021, has already developed two new shows for Derbez to host: “Jinxed” and “Mexico Oscuro” with Derbez co-developing and co-producing the latter.

Derbez is best known for his turn in Amazon Prime Video comedy “Mi tio,” which scaled to the #1 slot for the streaming platform in Mexico. He has participated in Amazon’s unscripted family travel series, “De viaje con los Derbez,” led by his father, Eugenio Derbez. He has also starred in Televisa series “Mis XV,” “Que pobres tan ricos,” “Amores con trampa,” “Renta congelada,” among others.

“As we continue to ramp up our development efforts in our first year, we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with someone as talented as José Eduardo on these compelling new series,” said Marie Leguizamo, managing director, Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic.

“He has tremendous experience as a comedian, actor and host, which is ideal for these two new productions,” she added.

Pointing out that he did not hesitate when approached by Banijay, Derbez said: “We have been working on both projects, incorporating different ideas and we are sure that both of them will be successful.”

Derbez co-hosts Unicable’s talk show “Members on Air” (“Miembros al aire”) and is a lead in the HBO Max family comedy by Noé Santillán, “Mamá para rato.”

“Jinxed” features contestants who are offered the opportunity to break their streak of bad luck with large cash prizes within reach.

“Mexico Oscuro” explores the country’s high incidence of paranormal sightings and tales. In each episode, Derbez and a paranormal expert will invite a celebrity to join them for an otherworldly experience, visiting a location in Mexico known for its legends, ghostly apparitions and/or paranormal events.

Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic recently set up a production hub in Mexico City where it is producing the Amazon Prime Video hit “LOL: Last One Laughing” (LOL) for viewers in Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. Eugenio Derbez hosts and serves as an executive producer on “LOL: Last One Laughing” Mexico. The studio also signed global superstar Becky G to co-produce an unscripted docu-series following emerging all-female Latin group ANGEL22.