Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Joely Richardson is set to appear in the Netflix’s drama adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestseller “One Day.”

She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series.

Mod and Woodall play leads Emma and Dexter, whose on/off relationship is followed over the course of a lifetime – told in annual instalments on the same day each year – after they first meet at a university graduation. Tomlinson plays Sylvie, who at one point also has a relationship with Dexter.

Richardson’s role has not been revealed.

Nicole Taylor (“The Nest”) is writing the screenplay alongside Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel and Bijan Sheibani.

The series, which is produced by Drama Republic (“Doctor Foster”) with Universal International Studios and Focus Features, is already in production in the U.K.

The 2009 novel was first adapted as a feature film two years after its release by Lone Scherfig with Anne Hathaway playing Emma and Jim Sturgess as Dexter. It also starred Jodie Whittaker (who went on to play Doctor Who), Rafe Spall and Tomlinson’s “Poldark” co-star Heida Reed.

Richardson, who is perhaps best known for her role in “Nip/Tuck,” has taken on a slew of new projects recently including Guy Ritchie’s series follow-up to “The Gentleman,” also at Netflix, and family adventure “The Ballad of Renegade Nell” at Disney+.

She recently appeared in a new adaptation of “Lady Chatterly’s Lover” as Mrs Bolton (having previously played Lady Chatterly in the 1993 adaptation) as well as “The Sandman.”

Richardson is repped by Artists Rights Group and The Gersh Agency.