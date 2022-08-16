Jeremy Paxman Steps Down as Host of BBC Quiz Show ‘University Challenge’ After 28 Years

Jeremy Paxman, who presented popular BBC quiz show show “University Challenge” since 1994, will film his last episode this fall. A new presenter will be announced later this week.

The final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Aug. 29 through to summer 2023. “University Challenge,” the U.K.’s longest running quiz show, celebrates 60 years in 2022. A documentary on the show will air on BBC Two and iPlayer on Aug. 29.

Paxman said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years. I’ve been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “Since the BBC revived ‘University Challenge’ in 1994 Jeremy has been at the front and centre of the show’s success and is without doubt one of the world’s finest, and most formidable quizmasters. We are hugely grateful to Jeremy for his dedication to the program for an incredible 28 years, he will be much missed by us all and the show’s millions of viewers.”

Peter Gwyn, executive producer of “University Challenge,” added: “Jeremy has been our presenter, colleague and friend for 28 years, and everyone on the ‘University Challenge’ production team will miss him greatly. He’ll be sorely missed too by both our audience and by the generations of students who’ve relished the chance to pit themselves against him in more than a thousand matches.”

“University Challenge” is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios, and is based on the format of “College Bowl” by Richard Reid.