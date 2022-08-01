Jamie Oliver Cooks Up Two Shows for Channel 4 – Global Bulletin

COMMISSIONS

U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has commissioned celebrity chef Jamie Oliver‘s Jamie Oliver Productions to make “Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders” (8×30’), where he cooks one-pan recipes from his new book “ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders,” available in Sept. 2022. The series will air this year.

For 2023, “Jamie’s Seasons” (working title) is an extended series, about eating British seasonal fruit and vegetables and celebrating the best the country has to offer, split into four parts to take viewers through the year via the four seasons — “Spring” (4×30’), “Summer” (4×30’), “Autumn” (4×30’) and “Winter” (2×60’).

The series were commissioned for Channel 4 by Tim Hancock, commissioning editor, factual entertainment and will be made by Jamie Oliver Productions, with Samantha Beddoes as executive producer and Katie Millard as series producer.

Hancock said: “These are two series giving viewers what Jamie does best: no-nonsense, brilliantly conceived recipes. After a run of successful and helpful recipe shows over lockdown and beyond, we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Jamie and his very talented production team.”

Beddoes added: “Whilst they offer very different concepts, both series will bring Jamie’s energy, joy and innovative approach to cooking to viewers, offering inspiring solutions to everyday problems. ‘Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders’ is Jamie at his best, turning traditional dishes on their head by offering the simplest yet most delicious ways to streamline cooking, while ‘Jamie’s Seasons’ will take us through the year, offering delicious recipes that are good for us, for our pockets and for the planet by celebrating the possibilities that each season brings.”

***

Meanwhile, BBC Three and iPlayer have commissioned “Boarders,” a coming-of-age comedy drama created by BAFTA nominated Daniel Lawrence Taylor (“Timewasters”). The six-part series produced by Studio Lambert (“The Nest”) follows the lives of five underprivileged Black students from inner-city London who win scholarships to an elite boarding school.

Lawrence Taylor said: “As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow momentum, and the world is becoming more aware of Black struggles in white institutions, a show like ‘Boarders’ has never been more relevant or ripe for comedy. Working with Studio Lambert and the BBC has been an absolute joy, and I’ve also bagged myself some of the most exciting Black British voices to help me bring this show to the screen.”

Studio Lambert is also known for its “Gogglebox” format for Channel 4. Welsh-language channel S4C has revealed that applications are open for production companies to tender for the Welsh language version of the “Gogglebox” format to be transmitted in the late fall trailing the upcoming Channel 4 series. This format will be titled “Gogglebocs Cymru.” The casting will need to reflect modern Wales and S4C’s aim with the casting process will be to celebrate Welsh characters around Wales and Welsh speakers in and around the rest of the U.K.

Jesse Eisenberg Maarten de Boer for Variety

AWARD

“The Social Network” actor Jesse Eisenberg will receive the Deauville Talent Award at the 48th Deauville American Film Festival (Sept. 2-11). Eisenberg’s first feature film as director, “When You Finish Saving the World,” premiered at Cannes. The film will be presented at Deauville, with Eisenberg in attendance.