James Corden Heading Back to U.K. After ‘Late Late Show’ Concludes in 2023

James Corden will be heading back to the U.K. after he wraps on “The Late Late Show” next spring, according to his Fulwell 73 co-founder Ben Turner.

Turner, a founding partner of Corden’s production company, told Variety he’s “really excited to get James back in the U.K.” Turner was speaking as part of the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, where the British director-producer was discussing the company’s Disney+ show “Among the Stars.”

“[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and ‘Late’ is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of his time,” said Turner. “We’re just really excited about having him back in the U.K., and all the stuff that that entails, but it is a big moment for us.”

Asked whether the London and LA-based Fulwell 73 will continue working with CBS on its next late-night iteration following the British host’s departure, Turner said “it’s all conversations that are ongoing” but teased that some news will be dropping shortly about the company’s plans.

Corden hasn’t yet discussed his next moves after leaving “The Late Late Show,” which he’s hosted since mid-2015, but insiders have suggested that the presenter is keen to return to his native England to be closer to family.

Corden first revealed plans to step down in a shock announcement in April.

“This will be my last year hosting the show,” Corden said at the time. “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there… this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, it really has. I’ve never taken this job for granted.”

A return to the U.K. will be an interesting move for Corden, who, prior to crossing the pond, had a relatively successful acting career on shows like BBC sitcom “Gavin & Stacey” and “The Wrong Mans,” and on stage with the National Theatre’s “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

He took over from Craig Ferguson as host of “The Late Late Show” in March 2015, making an instant splash with the segment “Carpool Karaoke,” which was spun off as an Apple Music show.

As revealed last week by Variety, CBS is now contemplating a recalibration of its late-night format amid a rapidly changing domestic landscape for late-night television. Numerous sources told Variety that the broadcaster is considering a multi-host panel to replace Corden.