‘Gangs of Lagos’ Showrunner Jade Osiberu Inks Overall Deal With Amazon – Global Bulletin

OVERALL DEAL

Jáde Osiberu, creator of upcoming Amazon Original movie “Gangs of Lagos,” has inked an overall deal with the streamer. The three-year deal will include original scripted dramas and features from Osiberu’s production company Greoh Studios.

Osiberu, who is the creator of hit projects including “Sugar Rush,” “Isoken” and “Gidi Up,” follows others creators including Steve McQueen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Han in signing similar international agreements.

“I am overjoyed with this collaboration and already feel like I’m part of the Prime Video and Amazon Studios family,” said Osiberu. “It will be an absolute pleasure to introduce Prime Video audiences to the most exciting talent and storylines Nigeria has to offer, and I’m looking forward to continuing to help elevate Nigerian stories on a global scale.”

Ned Mitchell, head of African and Middle East Originals at Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said: “Collaborating with visionary and respected talent is foundational to delivering a curated and elevated slate of Originals for our local audiences in Nigeria. It is a joy to announce our collaboration with Jáde Osiberu in a deal that is the first of its kind for us in Africa.”

Osiberu is represented by Range Media Partners.

APPOINTMENT

Mike Gould has been tapped for SVP of digital at Cineflix Rights. In the newly-created position, Gould will report to Cineflix’s CEO of rights, Tim Mutimer, and oversee the exploitation of digital rights as well as leading on Cineflix’s FAST channels, which are in the offing.

He joins the team on Oct 6. Previously Gould was VP of global digital partnerships at All3Media International and has also worked at Endemol Shine Group and BBC Studios.

“Cineflix Rights’ slate is packed with long-running brands which audiences love and we work closely with our partners to window our key programming,” said Mutimer. “With Mike on board we plan to expand our AVOD business and take direct control of our FAST activity to grow it strategically. Mike is going to be a fantastic addition to the Cineflix Rights team—his enthusiasm, experience, and track record make him the perfect person to lead our digital strategy.”

KYIV MEDIA WEEK

Kyiv Media Week’s International Media Forum is set to go ahead in a “traveling format” as the war in Ukraine rages on, organizers announced today.

This year’s forum will be held as part of local festivals in the Czech Republic, Italy, and France and focus on “the superpowers of the Ukrainian media business, its challenges, and success stories, as well as on gradually gaining its own voice in the international space over the past six months.”

The six Kyiv Media Week sessions will be interpreted into the Brno’s International Festival of Web and TV Series Serial Killer (Sept. 20-25), Rome’s MIA (Oct. 11-15) and Mipcom in Cannes (Oct. 17-20).

The program will include panels, screenings, showcases and the presence of top Ukrainian industry execs.

“I appreciate all the support and readiness of our European colleagues to unite for Ukrainian industry’s better future,” said Kateryna Udut, head of Kyiv Media Week and CEO of MRM. “The 12th edition of KMW proves that all these years we gathered our true friends and partners all over the world, and now, when the challenging time has come, all of them are open to us.”