ITV’s New Streaming Service Prepares to Launch in Time for Holiday Binge-Watching

U.K. broadcaster ITV’s new streaming service ITVX will launch on Dec. 8, the broadcaster confirmed Monday.

The free streamer, which replaces previous catch-up service ITV Hub, will debut with more than 10,000 hours of free programming, as well as premium originals such as “A Spy Among Friends” and “The Confessions of Frannie Langton.”

The service will be rolling out across devices and platforms in the coming weeks, though all originals are only launching on Dec. 8. The platform will contain historic and current ITV dramas, as well as

documentaries and films. It will also include all of ITV’s channels, as well as additional themed channels (known as FAST channels), and a dedicated news section.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said the service is powered by “a significant, streaming-first commissioning budget, and an integrated technology and data platform providing a high quality, and more personalized viewing and advertising experience, that will continue to evolve in 2023 and beyond.”

The dramas available on launch day include the six-part cold war drama “A Spy Among Friends,” starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce (pictured); provocative new teen drama “Tell Me Everything”; period drama “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” starring Karla-Simone Spence, Sophie Cookson and Patrick Martins; and “Plebs: Soldiers of Rome,” the feature-length special finale to the popular comedy series.

Following on from launch day, at least one flagship show will launch on ITVX per week. “Litvinenko,” starring David Tennant and Mark Bonnar, will launch on Dec. 15, while family drama “Riches” starring Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie, will launch on Dec. 22, alongside landmark natural history documentary “A Year on Planet Earth.”

Four-part thriller “Without Sin,” starring Vicky McClure, and adrenaline-fuelled new game show “Loaded in Paradise,” will launch on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, “Nolly,” Russell T Davies’ upcoming drama on “Crossroads” actor Noele Gordon, starring Helena Bonham Carter, will launch in early 2023.

ITV will also experiment with box sets, with plans to make available full series of certain shows on their first days of broadcast. These include real life drama “Stonehouse,” starring Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes, and the new series of “Unforgotten,” which will be made available in early 2023.