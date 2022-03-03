ITV to be Free-to-Air U.K. Home of WarnerMedia TV Shows, Including ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’

U.K. broadcaster ITV has signed an agreement with WarnerMedia International Television Distribution to be the exclusive free-to-air home for several programs including Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble’s comedy series “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”

The first series of “The Sex Live of College Girls” will premiere on ITV Hub and ITV2 in April, with the second series to follow later on ITV’s upcoming integrated AVOD/SVOD platform ITVX.

The deal also includes series of “Hart of Dixie,” “The OC,” “One Tree Hill” and the first three seasons of “Veronica Mars” being made available on ITV and ITV Hub next month, with all four seasons of American sports drama television series “All American” available in May.

“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “The Lying Game,” Carrie Bradshaw (“Sex and the City”) origin story “The Carrie Diaries,” “Hellcats,” “Nikita,” “Chuck,” “Everwood,” “Supernatural” and “The 100” are also included in the deal and will be made available on ITVX later this year.

ITV head of content acquisitions, Sasha Breslau, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Warner Bros which will allow our audiences to enjoy a diverse collection of programming, including the eagerly awaited ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’”

The deal was negotiated by Breslau and controller of acquisitions, rights and regulatory, Jonathan Vandermeer.

In “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” which began streaming on HBO Max in 2021, Pauline Chalamet (“The King of Staten Island”), Amrit Kaur (“The D Cut”), Renee Rapp (“Mean Girls on Broadway”) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Book of Mormon”) star as four roommates randomly assigned to a dorm at Essex College, a prestigious New England university.