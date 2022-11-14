ITV Rebrands Channels Ahead of Streaming Service ITVX Launch

U.K. public service broadcaster ITV has re-branded its channels ahead of the launch of its next streaming service ITVX next month.

Its flagship channel, ITV, has been re-branded as ITV1. All the channels have also been given new branding, on-screen presentation and idents. The re-brand launches today (Nov. 15) with the idents spanning the entire network, rather than being specific to each channel.

The re-brand accompanies the launch of ITVX, a new streaming platform which will replace ITV’s current VOD service ITV Hub. The service’s name and branding were produced by DixonBaxi.

ITVX is set to launch on Dec. 8.

“We are using the launch of ITVX this Autumn as a moment to give ITV’s broadcast channels a modern and fresh update too,” said Jane Stiller, chief marketing officer at ITV. “This is all driven by a future where both broadcast and streaming will be equally crucial parts of how viewers engage with us.”

“Viewers will see what we do in broadcast and streaming as much more joined up and we will be able to seamlessly cross promote across the platforms enabling greater content discovery,” Stiller continued. “Everything will look and feel modern and relevant, with each platform or channel having a simple twist. This approach will flow into our new idents too, which are created to reflect and connect with modern Britain.”

“We have an exciting autumn in store for viewers, whether that’s I’m A Celebrity, The World Cup or the launch of ITVX with more new free content than anywhere else, so it feels like no better time to refresh our branding across the breadth of what we do.”