ITV Appoints Andrew Cosslett as Chair

U.K. broadcaster ITV has appointed Andrew Cosslett as its new chair to succeed Peter Bazalgette, who will step down after six years in the role and nine years on the board.

Cosslett will join the board as an independent non-executive director and chair designate from June 1 and 1 will become non-executive chair from Sept. 29 when Bazalgette stands down.

Cosslett, who is also the chair of Kingfisher PLC, the FTSE 100 international home improvement company, is an experienced executive who has spent his career in a range of consumer facing sectors. He is the former chief executive of InterContinental Hotels Group and former Chair of the Rugby Football Union, the governing body for rugby in England. He is a trustee at Shooting Star Children’s Hospices.

Cosslett said: “I am delighted to be joining ITV. This is an exciting time for the media sector with viewing habits and the needs of advertisers evolving rapidly. During the years of Peter’s chairmanship ITV has undergone a remarkable transformation and is very well placed to take advantage of these sector trends. The company has an enviable reputation for connecting with millions of people every day, reflecting and shaping culture. I am looking forward to supporting Carolyn and the team on the next leg of their exciting journey.”

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “ITV is very grateful to Baz for the role he has played as our chair as we have transformed the Company into the much stronger, more flexible and digitally scaled business it is today. He will be greatly missed by the entire business. The next few years will be exciting for ITV as we launch ITVX and continue to deliver our digital acceleration. I’m really pleased that Andrew, with his huge wealth of experience, will be with us as chair as we continue to grow and deliver on our ambition.”

Earlier this month, ITV declared robust financial results and revealed that that ITVX, the first integrated AVOD/SVOD platform in the U.K., would launch in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Edward Bonham Carter, ITV’s senior independent non-executive director, said: “We are delighted that Andrew will be joining us as chair of ITV. Having conducted a thorough and detailed process, the board is confident that we have found an excellent new chair, out of a very strong field of candidates.”

Bazalgette said: “My years at ITV have been exciting, enjoyable and extremely rewarding. Over the past six years, ITV has successfully navigated a number of challenges, including the unprecedented disruption of COVID-19. Despite these, the executive team has driven the digital modernisation of the business while delivering programming in the very best traditions of public service broadcasting. ITV is looking forward to a strong future as a truly digital media and entertainment company and I leave it in the very best of hands.”

On taking up the role of chair in September, Cosslett will be appointed as a member and the chair of the nominations committee, and a member of the remuneration committee.