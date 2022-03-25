‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘A Very British Scandal’ Take Top Honors at U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Channel 4’s “It’s A Sin” and the BBC’s “A Very British Scandal” have won the top honors at the annual Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.

“It’s a Sin” won best drama series and its creator, Russell T. Davies won best writer. “A Very British Scandal” was voted best drama mini-series and its star Claire Foy won best actress.

Stephen Graham won best actor for his performances in Channel 4’s “Help” and BBC’s “Time.” Peter Jackson’s Disney Plus series “The Beatles: Get Back” was voted best documentary mini-series. Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse won the best entertainment award for the third time with BBC’s “Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing,” while the best comedy award went to “Alma’s Not Normal” (BBC).

Jon Snow of Channel 4 News won the Harvey Lee Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting. The BPG breakthrough award went to the actor and writer of BBC’s “Starstruck,” Rose Matafeo.

The awards are chosen by critics and journalists who write about TV and radio and are given for TV, streaming and audio productions commissioned or premiered in the U.K. and screened in 2021.

BPG chair Grant Tucker said: “2021 was a fantastic year for British television. The industry bounced back from the worst days of the pandemic with record levels of investment and programming, and our winners announced today are testimony to that creative explosion. It is also evident that, despite reports of their death, our public service broadcasters are very much alive and thriving.”

BPG TV and Radio Awards winners:

Best Documentary Series

“Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution”

A BBC Studios Documentary Unit Production for BBC Two

Best Documentary Mini-Series

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Apple Corps Ltd. & WingNut Films Productions Ltd. for Disney Plus

Best Drama Mini-Series

“A Very British Scandal”

A Blueprint Television production for BBC One

Best Drama Series

“It’s a Sin”

A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International

Best Entertainment

“Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” Season 4

An Owl Power Television production for BBC Two

Best Comedy

“Alma’s Not Normal”

An Expectation production for BBC Two

Best Actor

Stephen Graham

“Help”

The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4

and

“Time”

BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC One

Best Actress

Claire Foy

“A Very British Scandal”

A Blueprint Television production for BBC One

Best Writer

Russell T. Davies

“It’s a Sin”

A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International

Audio Presenter of the Year

Aasmah Mir

“Times Radio Breakfast,” a Times Radio production

Radio Program of the Year

“Jamz Supernova on 6”

A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 6 Music

Podcast of the Year

“Things Fell Apart” – written and presented by Jon Ronson

A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds

BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award

Channel 4’s Black to Front Project and ongoing inclusion initiatives

BPG Breakthrough Award

Rose Matafeo

Writer and actor, “Starstruck”

An Avalon production for BBC Three and HBO Max

BPG Emerging Creators Award

Amin Mohamed aka Chunkz

for YouTube

Harvey Lee Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award

Jon Snow

“Channel 4 News”