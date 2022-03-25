‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘A Very British Scandal’ Take Top Honors at U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Channel 4’s “It’s A Sin” and the BBC’s “A Very British Scandal” have won the top honors at the annual Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.
“It’s a Sin” won best drama series and its creator, Russell T. Davies won best writer. “A Very British Scandal” was voted best drama mini-series and its star Claire Foy won best actress.
Stephen Graham won best actor for his performances in Channel 4’s “Help” and BBC’s “Time.” Peter Jackson’s Disney Plus series “The Beatles: Get Back” was voted best documentary mini-series. Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse won the best entertainment award for the third time with BBC’s “Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing,” while the best comedy award went to “Alma’s Not Normal” (BBC).
Jon Snow of Channel 4 News won the Harvey Lee Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting. The BPG breakthrough award went to the actor and writer of BBC’s “Starstruck,” Rose Matafeo.
The awards are chosen by critics and journalists who write about TV and radio and are given for TV, streaming and audio productions commissioned or premiered in the U.K. and screened in 2021.
BPG chair Grant Tucker said: “2021 was a fantastic year for British television. The industry bounced back from the worst days of the pandemic with record levels of investment and programming, and our winners announced today are testimony to that creative explosion. It is also evident that, despite reports of their death, our public service broadcasters are very much alive and thriving.”
BPG TV and Radio Awards winners:
Best Documentary Series
“Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution”
A BBC Studios Documentary Unit Production for BBC Two
Best Documentary Mini-Series
“The Beatles: Get Back”
Apple Corps Ltd. & WingNut Films Productions Ltd. for Disney Plus
Best Drama Mini-Series
“A Very British Scandal”
A Blueprint Television production for BBC One
Best Drama Series
“It’s a Sin”
A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International
Best Entertainment
“Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” Season 4
An Owl Power Television production for BBC Two
Best Comedy
“Alma’s Not Normal”
An Expectation production for BBC Two
Best Actor
Stephen Graham
“Help”
The Forge Entertainment and One Shoe Films for Channel 4
and
“Time”
BBC Studios Drama Productions for BBC One
Best Actress
Claire Foy
“A Very British Scandal”
A Blueprint Television production for BBC One
Best Writer
Russell T. Davies
“It’s a Sin”
A RED Production Company production for Channel 4 and HBO Max in association with All3Media International
Audio Presenter of the Year
Aasmah Mir
“Times Radio Breakfast,” a Times Radio production
Radio Program of the Year
“Jamz Supernova on 6”
A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 6 Music
Podcast of the Year
“Things Fell Apart” – written and presented by Jon Ronson
A BBC Audio production for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds
BPG Innovation in Broadcasting Award
Channel 4’s Black to Front Project and ongoing inclusion initiatives
BPG Breakthrough Award
Rose Matafeo
Writer and actor, “Starstruck”
An Avalon production for BBC Three and HBO Max
BPG Emerging Creators Award
Amin Mohamed aka Chunkz
for YouTube
Harvey Lee Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting Award
Jon Snow
“Channel 4 News”