British Factual Producer ITN Rebrands for First Time in Decades (EXCLUSIVE)

British producer ITN, best known for producing news programming for major U.K. broadcasters, has rebranded for the first time in decades, signalling plans to expand the brand more robustly from its legacy news and factual heartland into sports, education and branded content.

Founded in 1955, ITN has built a reputation for producing independent journalism by providing news programs, current affairs series and digital services across ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5. In recent years, it has become known for other non-fiction efforts such as the Oscar-nominated documentary “For Sama,” Netflix series “Ancient Apocalypse” and Prime Video true crime doc “The Confession.”

The new brand positioning, narrative and visual identity has been headed up by agency partners Rudd Studio and Undivided. It replaces ITN’s famous static logo from the 1970s — one of the longest-standing logos in British broadcasting — with a new animated logo that responds to its environment. The new brand identity is built around a newly defined purpose that’s distilled in the strapline “Truth to Life”.

The company states that the new logo reinforces the brand’s “reputation for innovation, its ability to reflect changing audience needs and its more varied portfolio.”

ITN’s business is now made up of seven divisions: business, education, newsrooms (ITV News, Channel 4 News and 5 News), news production, post-production, productions and sport.

The company’s output ranges from the World Athletics Championships to documentaries and factual series for the major U.K. and international broadcasters and streaming platforms, as well as education programming, short-form content and hybrid events for charities and businesses. Elsewhere, a 60-edit suite facility supports every facet of video and audio post-production. In addition, the ITN Archive features more than a million video clips of news footage from ITN’s first broadcasts in 1955 to the present day.

ITN CEO Rachel Corp said: “Our challenge was to pay homage to our powerful legacy as a trusted, impartial news provider, at the same time as rearticulating who we are and what we stand for today. We homed in on how we are a purpose-driven organisation with a mission to bring ‘truth to life’ and put people at the heart of everything we do. This resonates across all parts of ITN and creates a distinctive and future-facing business proposition with a clear ethos.”

Stefan Terry, strategy director at Undivided, said: “ITN made its name by telling true stories with more emotional intelligence and impact. It’s something that’s even more important today than it was back in the ‘50s and it’s clear from working with ITN’s people that the mission to ‘bring the truth to life’ still drives them. As a positioning, it shows how seriously they take their role as a truth-teller, and it sets them apart as a brand that can create magnetic, factual content for all kinds of audiences – from Channel 4 current affairs viewers to true crime lovers on Amazon Prime.”

Matthew Rudd, creative director at Rudd Studio, said: “We knew we needed to reflect the responsive, emotional intelligence that makes ITN special but, at the same time, we didn’t want to walk away from decades of rock-solid news heritage.

“We decided to build the new logo around the original, simple ITN letterforms to signal a continued dedication to accuracy and impartiality. But this time we set free the rigid, angular line around the letters so that it can move and respond to stimulus like a living cell. It’s a way of showing how ITN constantly evolves and connects with different audiences without undermining its commitment to the truth.”